Samsung joins the metaverse by opening an official store in Decentraland

Samsung Electronics America has entered the metaverse bandwagon as it opens an official store in partnership with Decentraland. Although the store will be open only for a limited time, it is a rather significant step that has piqued the attention of a number of users. Decentraland is a virtual reality platform that is based on Ethereum. Recently, H&M had also turned heads after opening its first store in the metaverse.

What Is Metaverse?

Metaverse has been gaining a lot of attention over the past few months as more and more companies are eager to join the 3D virtual world capable of transcending the spatial as well as physical limits. For those who are unaware, metaverse refers to the network of real-time rendered 3D virtual worlds. These are interoperable and there is no limit on the number of users who can experience them. In addition to this, fungible token power metaverse projects run on blockchain technology. In very simple words, the metaverse is a blend of social media, online gaming, AR, and VR as well as cryptocurrencies, Through the metaverse, users will be able to interact on a digital platform, the experience of which is enhanced further by virtual reality and augmented reality. The immersive experience offered by metaverse opens doors for a multidimensional customer experience.

Samsung Joins The Metaverse

Samsung Electronics has officially joined the metaverse by opening a store that is the virtual version of its flagship 837 physical store in a partnership with Decentraland. Metaverse already has a long list of reputed companies like Apple, Niantic, Nvidia, Microsoft, and several others associated with it. Samsung’s store which goes by the name Samsung 837X, the virtual counterpart of its physical store 837, Washington City will be open in Decentraland for a limited time period.

This is what Samsung has to say about the event,

“This is one of the largest brand land takeovers in the history of Decentraland.”

Samsung’s virtual store has a few tricks down its sleeve which promise to mesmerize the customers. Users will get to experience digital adventures thanks to “Connectivity Theater and Sustainability Forest,” in addition to a musical celebration at the “Customization Stage.” Samsung’s news from the Consumer Electronics Show which began on the 5th of January will be showcased at the Connectivity Theater. And the multitude of digital trees in the Sustainability Forest promises a mythical experience to the guests. Not just in the virtual world, Samsung has been active in planting trees in the real world too. Recently, it entered into a partnership with Veritree to plant over two million trees in Madagascar. Veritree is a climate restoration platform based on Cardano. It has under its wing, a “Cardano Forest.”

If the mythical experience doesn’t seem to quench the partying needs, worry not. Because we have the Customization Stage to the rescue. It offers a mixed reality dance party to the guests hosted by DJ Gamma Vibes. Seems like Samsung is all geared up to ensure that the guests don’t find a reason to complain. Here are the words of Michelle Crossan-Matos about the metaverse and Samsung’s entry into it. Matos is the senior vice president of corporate marketing and communication at Samsung Electronics America,

“The metaverse empowers us to transcend physical and spatial limits to create unique virtual experiences that could not happen otherwise. Innovation is in our DNA, and we can’t wait for you all to experience this burgeoning virtual world.”

Users don’t have to be disheartened by the limited time period because Samsung is gearing up to bring more experiences throughout the year. Recently, Samsung has been quite enthusiastic about NFTs and the metaverse. In addition to the opening of this virtual store, the company had also made an announcement earlier this week concerning its smart TVs which will let the users purchase NFTs.