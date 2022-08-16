Samsung launches Odyssey Ark series Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung has finally introduced its new gaming monitor lineup for this year which is called Odyssey Ark which will be a new add-up within the entire Odyssey lineup.

This is a new gaming monitor coming with a curved screen and is Samsung’s first ever monitor it’s the world’s first-ever claimed monitor to come with 55-inches of monitor size and the support for many gaming-centric features too. Here is what we know so far:

What does this new gaming monitor feature?

Let’s get to the feature side of this new gaming monitor this new Odyssey Ark monitor comes with a massive 55-inches curved screen with a total curvature of 1000R.

On the feature side, you will also get to see a Cockpit mode that will be helping the users rotate and also tilt the screen. However, this monitor can rotate or tilt its screen with the support for HAS which stands for Height Adjustable Stand.

This is a new monitor which comes with the support of a 4K peak resolution and also the support for a 165Hz faster refresh rate that is more than enough to take care of your gaming needs.

Samsung has added a new set of technologies including Quantum Matrix Technology which thus helps this new gaming monitor to be able to control its Mini LEDs for ensuring an enhanced watching experience for its users. Inside the monitor, you will also find a power Neural Quantum Processor Ultra which will be helping towards the 4K upscaling too.

The monitor also gets the support for 1ms (GTG) response time too and also 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio support and also Quantum HDR 2000 support. Samsung has added Matte screen coating that is responsible for ensuring providing better glare and reflection properties.

Getting to the feature side, this new gaming monitor is also equipped with a variable refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and also Samsung Gaming Hub that helps in accessing the streaming services and popular consoles and PC games.

The gaming monitor also comes with a solar-power Ark dial which is a new exclusive controller, Flex Movie Screen feature also helps in changing aspect ratio too. Games Bar is used for accessing their gaming status.

On the speaker side, this new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor comes with the support for 4 speakers with 2 new woofers and supports Doly Atmos too. You also get the support for Sound Dome Technology with the support of AI Sound Booster for providing enhanced surround sound effects.

What is its pricing?

Getting to the price side of this new Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor, as of now this new monitor is availed for its pre-booking in the US markets and is priced for a premium pricing of $3,499.