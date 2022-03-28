Samsung M8 Smart Monitor launches with iMac like design featuring a 4K display and more

Samsung released its first “do-it-all” smart monitors, the M5 and M7, in November 2020. They were created to perform the functions of a monitor as well as a smart TV.

The business has now added a new M8 Smart Monitor to its inventory, which has a 4K display, a thin form factor, a variety of color choices, and more.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor – Specifications out of the box

The new Samsung M8 Smart Monitor resembles its predecessors (as well as the colorful iMac), but Samsung has significantly decreased the bezels surrounding the screen. It is also incredibly thin, measuring only 11.4mm.

This provides the display with a clean and modern appearance, and it also has a height-adjustable stand (HAS) with tilt flexibility.

The new smart monitor is available in 32-inch sizes, with a UHD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and HDR10+ compatibility. It also has a 3000:1 contrast ratio and can display 1.07 billion colors.

The new M8 Smart Monitor, like its predecessors, may be utilized as a PC monitor or as a standalone smart TV.

It supports Wi-Fi and runs Samsung’s Tizen platform, letting users access OTT services such as Netflix, AppleTV+, and Prime Video without the need for a PC or set-top box.

Users may also use it as a stand-alone workstation because it has Google Duo, a web browser, and Microsoft 365 apps.

They may also link their iPhones to the monitor using Samsung Dex, and Samsung has introduced support for AirPlay 2.

Furthermore, with SmartThings connectivity and built-in Bixby and Alexa, the M8 monitor may serve as a hub for IoT devices.

The M8 Smart Monitor has a multi-purpose USB-C connector with up to 65W charging and data transfer compatibility, a second USB-C port for accessories, a micro HDMI port, two speakers with a tweeter, Bluetooth version 4.2, and Wi-Fi 5.

Aside from these, the new smart display has an Extra Slim Fit Cam, which is a magnetic webcam that can be connected or taken from the monitor on the fly.

During a video conference, users may quickly attach the Slim Fit Cam to the top of the display without having to deal with annoying cords. Face Tracking and Auto Zoom are features of the Fit Cam.

According to the firm, the M8 Smart Monitor has been named a CES Innovation Award Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for its innovative display technology.

It is available in four different colors: Daylight Blue, Spring Green, Warm White, and Sunset Pink.

Pricing for Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

When it comes to pricing, Samsung charges $729.99 for the M8 Smart Monitor. The Warm White model, on the other hand, is marginally less expensive at $699.99.

The M8 Smart Monitor is presently available for pre-order in all color choices on Samsung’s official website. Although, as of currently, no shipment dates have been announced by Samsung.

