Intel Core i9-12900KS – Most powerful Desktop CPU launched

Following a slew of leaks and rumors, Intel has officially released its most powerful desktop CPU, the Intel Core i9-12900KS. This is, as the name implies, a limited edition CPU based on the flagship Intel Core i9-12900K that we tested a few months back.

The customized Intel Core i9-12900KS also comes in a distinctive box, with the CPU delivered within a spherical gold-colored container that resembles a silicon wafer.

The Intel Core i9-main 12900KS’s selling point is that it can attain up to 5.5GHz peak turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost support and Intel Adaptive Boost Technology (Intel ABT).

What does Intel Core i9-12900KS feature?

The Intel Core i9-12900KS, as one might expect, is an unlocked processor that employs the same hybrid CPU design with a mix of P or performance cores and E or efficiency cores. The CPU has 16 cores in total, with two P cores capable of reaching 5.5GHz clock speeds.

The Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU includes a 30MB Intel Smart Cache (L3 Cache) with a 150W basic processing power.

The special version, like the standard model, supports PCIe Gen5 and Gen 4 technologies, as well as DDR5 (up to 4800 MT/s) and DDR4 (up to 3200 MT/s). Again, memory support is determined by the motherboard.

In Geekbench 5, for example, the increased core frequencies only provide the Core i9-12900KS an 11 percent higher multi-threaded score, with a dismal 4 percent performance improvement for single-core results.

Notably, this is most likely due to a faulty BIOS. Nonetheless, the Core i9-12900KS continues to outperform the Ryzen 9 5950X in Cinebench R23.

Which motherboards will it support?

The Intel Core i9-12900KS is designed to work with motherboards that use the Intel Z690 chipset.

Users must change their BIOS to get the most out of Intel’s newly released special CPU, the Core i9-12900KS, and the processor may be overclocked to just get a little extra performance out of the Intel Core i9-12900KS.

Intel Core i9-12900KS – Pricing

The Intel Core i9-12900KS special edition CPU will cost $739 and may cost slightly more than Rs. 60,000 in India.

The Intel Core i9-12900KS will be available through Intel channels and OEM partners beginning April 5.

If you’re seeking the most powerful gaming CPU, the Intel Core i9-12900KS is one such processor that can provide excellent single-thread and multi-thread performance.

