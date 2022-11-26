Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor below $1000! – Black Friday Deal

When it comes to obtaining the latest flagship gaming display, the Odyssey G9 from Samsung will undoubtedly be on the list. For those who are unaware! The Odyssey G9 Gaming monitor has been Samsung’s only large gaming display. Not only that, but It is also one of the few monitors that have a 1000R curved screen, which aids in presenting consumers with an immersed experience:

Even though this TV had a great range of premium features, it was also among the gaming monitors that cost as much as a premium 4K TV, so this monitor was definitely something that a serious gamer or perhaps a content creator would prefer to buy.

This gaming monitor was introduced at a premium price of more than $1000, but thanks to the Black Friday Sale, the price of this gaming monitor has now dropped below $1000 for the first time ever. If you have a budget of less than $1000 for a gaming monitor, then this is the post for you, since we have covered everything, including where you can get this new Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor – Specification and Features

This game monitor’s largest gaming panel is one of its most distinguishing qualities. Here, you will find a larger 1000R curved panel that is extended across 49 inches.

This 1000R display is capable of providing maximum immersion with little eye strain. The screen may also be utilized as a pair of 27-inch panels. In terms of display technology, this gaming monitor’s screen supports cutting-edge QLED Technology, which gives the finest blacks and vibrant colors right out of the box.

Samsung has also included a Quantum Dot Technology feature that works to give superior SRGB colors, as well as a dedicated Sync technology from Nvidia and AMD that works to enable real-time synching. This monitor’s screen is not a standard panel; instead, it has a quicker 240Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor for $900

You may now be persuaded to get your hands on this amazing gaming display! If that’s the case, let’s move on to the pricing. As stated in the title, the Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is priced at $900, which is around 40% less than its regular price of $1500.