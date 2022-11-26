Black Friday Sale – Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $180

Samsung, the Korean conglomerate, has long been one of the top makers of smartphones and accessories! When it comes to accessories, Samsung has a plethora of options available, ranging from low-cost options to high-end options like the Buds Pro, luxury smartwatches, and more.

We’ve covered all you need to know about one of Samsung’s best-selling accessories, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, in this post. This new set of Samsung earphones was released lately and has several feature enhancements.

As the model name implies, this earphone was among the top variants in Samsung’s whole earbuds portfolio. If you’re looking for new earphones, specifically new premium earbuds for this season, you might want to consider these flagship earbuds. As a piece of good news, we have these earbuds on sale for a 22% discount. Here’s everything we have in store for you.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – Features and Specification

Before we get into the cost, let’s go through the specifications and features of Samsung’s new premium earbuds. This set of earbuds features minor design improvements as Samsung has made this earbud comfier for the ears.

In terms of specifications, these earbuds enable ANC, which stands for Active Noise Cancellation. For those who are unaware! This function allows the user to minimize background noise to the lowest possible level, allowing you to enjoy your own world with your music.

One of the most significant advantages of this earphone is its Hi-Fi sound quality. In addition, Samsung has incorporated a new function dubbed Enhanced 360-degree audio. You will be able to experience 360-degree surround sound with this function.

As already stated! These new earphones offer several improvements over first-generation earbuds. This has better battery backup as well as a water-resistant finish. Concerning the water-resistant coating, these earbuds have an IPX7 rating, which is more than adequate for resistance to rain and sweat.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro selling for $180

Looking at the specifications, you could be compelled to get your hands on these new flagship earphones! If you answered yes, you can get your hands on these earphones for $50 off.

This new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphone was released at a premium price of $229, however, for this Black Friday Sale 2022, we have these earbuds available for $200. Although, if you are looking to get other new products for this Black Friday Sale, then you can have your eyes on the deals mentioned down below: