Samsung planning to launch a OLED foldable laptop in 2023

Samsung, the Korean supergiant, is well-recognized for its incredible inventions! Do you recall the first foldable and flippable phone? To remind you, Samsung was the first to introduce a foldable as well as a flippable phone to the market, and it has remained one of the industry’s leading foldable phones to this day.

It’s no longer impossible, but Samsung has made it feasible by saying that they will soon present its foldable OLED laptop to the public and that it will be available for purchase soon after. Sounds very interesting? Let’s have a look at what Samsung has in store for another cutting-edge gadget in the world of computer technology.

Samsung to launch foldable OLED laptop in 2023

As of now, we know that the Korean behemoth will shortly showcase its new OLED foldable laptop in the following year. However, this raises the question of when this launch will take place. According to reports, Samsung will demonstrate its foldable laptop technology at the future CES exhibition in 2023.

According to reports, Samsung will also be present at the future CES 2023 event, which will take place on January 5th, 2023. Talking more about this laptop, it’s been said that we will get to see this laptop coming with a bigger folding screen which will be spread across a 17.3-inches panel.

What else do we know so far?

As of now, it’s been said that the Korean giant has already started with the production plans for this new laptop. Also, the Korean giant said that they will be soon launching this laptop and also will be sharing their foldable screen technology with other companies who are willing to bring foldable OLED laptops in 2023.

Is there any other company working towards a foldable OLED laptop?

It has been reported that another prominent laptop manufacturer, HP, is also working on launching a new OLED display laptop, using LG as the display provider. It’s not only a Windows laptop upgrade; Apple, the Cupertino behemoth, is also aiming to release a new foldable MacBook in the coming year.

If you haven’t heard, tech behemoths like Lenovo and Asus have already released new versions with a folding design.

Conclusion

Well, Samsung is among the brand which is known for its best innovation out of the box. Considering the fact that Samsung already has the technology to make foldable screens, so probably it will apply its already existing foldable technology from smartphones to laptops now.