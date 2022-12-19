Wireless OLED TV expected to launch in CES 2023

CES is one of the technological events that will take place in the first quarter of 2023. However, if you have been following the world of technology, you should be quite excited about what is going to happen at the next CES 2023 event.

As you may be aware, the CES event is a technological expo notable for presenting future technologies in one location. For this CES 2023 event, we have numerous technological titans who have expressed their enthusiasm for participation in this innovation expo.

In terms of technology, one of the most significant new technologies scheduled to launch at the 2018 CES show is the new Wireless OLED TV, which will eliminate the need to carry and connect muddled wires. Sounds intriguing? Then take a look at the most recent information on what we might expect to see for this forthcoming new event.

Wireless OLED TV – Why it is being developed?

When you think about a TV, you probably think of how big they used to be, and how lengthy the cords were, making it more difficult to plug in and watch your favorite show.

This, however, only applied to regular OLED TVs. However, wouldn’t it be preferable if you could make your OLED TV more portable? Isn’t it fantastic? You may, for example, transport your TV everywhere you want and watch your favorite shows and movies.

We have updates on the OLED portable TV, where it has been stated that this TV will be made more portable, and in fact, this TV will be weighted as low as 20 points only, and it will also come with a separate battery pack, which will assist it to acquire power for up to 30 days.

If you’re thinking about screen size! It has been reported that this OLED TV would have a larger screen, which is likely to be approximately 55 inches in size. It will also include an innovative mounting option, allowing you to connect your TV to any surface without difficulty.

Another interesting fact about his Wireless OLED TV will be its capability to support wireless gestures and also it will be supporting traditional voice and touch commands as well.

Who is displaying this Wireless OLED Portable TV?

All of the aspects stated above sound less realistic, don’t they? But that is how technology advances, and every year, seemingly impossible things become possible. Concerning this television, a US-based firm called Displace has stated that they would be showing their new Displace TV as well as holding a public debut at the event.

After the event, these Wireless TVs are expected to get its pre orders starting in the late’s 2023.