Samsung to manufacture Second-Generation Google Tensor chipset, says report

Last year, Google released its first-ever mobile chipset, the Tensor SoC, which powers the Pixel 6 series. The first-generation Tensor chipset was not as powerful as the Snapdragon 888 or the Apple A15, but it had advantages in terms of GPU performance, machine learning, and AI capabilities.

Google is now preparing to release the next-generation Tensor chipset with its Pixel 7 series later this year, and the new report sheds some light on the next technology. Browse the information below.

Samsung to produce Google Tensor 2 SoCs

According to a new claim from Korea’s DDaily, Google has hired Samsung to develop its next-generation Tensor chipset, probably the Tensor 2 SoC, ahead of the Pixel 7 series’ debut later this year.

It has also been disclosed that Samsung is developing the Tensor 2 SoC on a 4nm design. To recollect, Samsung also used the 5nm design to produce the first-generation Tensor chipset. This indicates that the Tensor 2 chipset will be more power-efficient than its predecessor. Notwithstanding the updated manufacturing design, the Tensor 2 is predicted to give equivalent or slightly improved CPU and GPU performance as the first-generation Tensor SoC.

The first generation Tensor is an 8-core processor featuring two high-performance Cortex-X1 cores, two mid cores, and four high-efficiency cores built on a 5nm manufacturing process. This is linked with a GPU with 20 cores.

Google claims it has been four years in the making, implying that development on it began soon after the release of the first Pixel in 2016. It will be fascinating to observe how things go for Generation 2.

While Google has shown off some of the aesthetic components of the future Pixel 7 series phones and verified the underlying technology, no technical details regarding the Tensor Gen 2 have been published.

This might assist Google in keeping the cost of its Pixel 7 smartphones comparable to the prices of Pixel 6 units. Other specifics about Google’s future microprocessor remain undisclosed. However, we might anticipate certain AI advancements as well.

Nevertheless, the Pixel 7 series, which Google teased last month at its I/O 2022 event, is likely to have a slightly different design and updated cameras but the same display as the Pixel 6 series.

Although Google did not announce a precise debut date, it is likely to release in October, with the Pixel Watch. More details on the Pixel 7 series and the Google Tensor 2 processor are expected in the coming days. So, stay tuned with us on TechStory for more updates on Technology and a lot more.

