Samsung to u introduce Bypass Charging for older Galaxy models

It appears like Samsung is bringing bypass charging to its older mobile phones through an update to its Game Launcher app. The feature was first spotted on Galaxy S23 series handsets but is currently progressing toward the Galaxy S22 contraptions, some Galaxy Z Fold models, and various handsets. Although Samsung has not communicated which phones will have this limit, it is possible that it will complete extra handsets after some time, but for now, fortunately, it’s everything except an exclusive feature for Galaxy S23 devices.

Samsung planning to introduce Bypass Charging Technology

The news comes from SamMobile, uncovering that the new feature is getting a greater conveyance as individuals have been seeing it as they’ve updated the Game Launcher app to the latest variation. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a consistent model with respect to the conveyance, as it is being found in a specific locale but not others and on specific models, and again not others. Furthermore, we by and by really can’t see this feature spring up on our own survey units like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

For now, the feature has appeared on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3, and Z Fold 2, close by Galaxy S22 devices, and the Galaxy A73 5G. If you’re not seeing this on your unit, you’ll need to ensure that your Game Launcher app is updated to the latest conveyance, coming in at form 5.0.03.0. Furthermore, there have been reports that the feature just appears following using a Samsung 45W PD charger, but this is very likely just a happenstance, and it should be engaged by using any Power Movement (PD) charger.

To check for yourself, just head into the Game Launcher after the update, and head into the Game Support settings. Starting there, you should see opportunities for “Pause USB Power Transport.” Assuming this is available, toggle it on to enable bypass charging. Just attempt to use a PD charger and that your contraption has north of 20% battery duration.

Yet again since this feature actually remains a touch of mystery, we’ve reached Samsung to endeavor to make sense of it. We will update this article while assuming that we hear back. In like manner, assuming you’ve been expecting to get another phone, don’t forget that Samsung is offering a couple of sensible plans on S23 series devices set to convey this week.

However, Samsung seems to bring some new technology that has never made its way to another smartphone. But, we will have to wait a little more to know about what we will get to see.