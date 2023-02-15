You can Pre-Order the new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra in India

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday detailed that its newly shipped off Galaxy Book 3 Ultra PC, which goes with excellent quality components and the latest 13th-Gen Intel Center processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, is right now available to pre-order in India. So, if you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with a new premium laptop, then you can have your eyes on this laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra – Pre-Order Started in India

Priced at Rs 2,81,990, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra shows up in a 16-inch variety in graphite tone with 1TB limit and will be open on Samsung’s official site and leading brick-and-mortar stores starting Walk 15, according to the association.

According to the association, clients can get a cashback worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. There is moreover a no-cost EMI decision open for up to two years. Besides, as a component of extraordinary pre-book offers, clients can bundle a Samsung M8 Wise Screen (UHD) worth Rs 50,099 at a restricted price of Rs 1,999

“The Galaxy Book3 Ultra completely finishes accessible suspicion for an ultra-unrivaled execution PC, particularly for purchasers interested in gaming and content creation which require solid execution,” TM Roh, President, and Head of Convenient eXperience Business at Samsung Devices said in a declaration.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra comes outfitted with a refreshed CPU and GPU with the latest 13th Gen Intel Center i9 processor as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 PC GPU. The new PC shows up in a thin and light design, weighing in at 1.79kg with a thickness of basically 16.5mm, and is encased within smooth areas of strength for an aluminum outline.

It furthermore allows clients to work and make faultlessly across their Samsung Galaxy devices, for instance, by capturing phenomenal substance with the Galaxy S23 series and utilizing professional arrangement mechanical assemblies on the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, the association referred to.

Then again, the Galaxy Book3 Expert and Book3 Pro 360 have been available for overall pre-orders on February 1, and have experienced record-breaking pre-orders from purchasers, generating more than doubling pre-orders of last year’s Galaxy Book2 Virtuoso series, said the association.

Conclusion – Is it worth it to buy?

Well, Samsung has been making a good name when it comes to coming with many new premium laptops. And, of course, this new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a new premium laptop that comes with a great specifications. However, it is something which will be again giving great competition to the already leading Apple computers, Apple MacBook.