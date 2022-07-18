Google Pixel Buds Pro Launch hinted in India

In recent times, Google gets the headlines as it’s been expected to bring its refreshed version of Google Pixel Buds Pro to Indian markets. Although all these days, there were many such leaks and rumors floating around about the earbuds.

Many leaks and rumors are there around! Google has now confirmed that it will be launching its new 2022 model of Google Pixels Buds Pro. The Indian launch date for the earbuds by Google has been confirmed on 28th of July this year. There is a catch! The Google Pixel Buds Pro with its new and highly anticipated Google phone, the Pixel 6a will be coming this July.

When is the Indian reveal happening?

From now, you don’t have to wait then just go through leaks, and rumors about Buds Pro. The company announced to release of its earbuds in India through its social media handle. Google responded to a query comment by a user and even the launch is going to be a global launch which will be including many such main countries. Pre-Orders for the new Pixel Buds Pro will be commencing from the 21st of July this year in countries including India, the USA, Canada, and many more electronics-oriented countries.

Google already showcased its Pixel Buds Pro at its yearly event which is called Google I/O event for the year 2022 which was scheduled and commenced in May. It comes with features like ANC and also it provides the best audio clarity with help of an embedded 6-core audio custom build audio chipset.

What does it feature?

It comes with features including an in-ear design which helps in getting better grips on the ears and also helps in getting active noise cancellation. The company claims that the earbuds Pro variant provides 11 hours of battery life! Alongside to all these, it also comes with Google Assistant having the ability to translate 40 languages on a real-time basis.

What will the smartphone feature?

The smartphone can come with a 6.1inches with FULL HD+ resolution and it will be an OLED screen too. This time we will get a “Hole punch design” with an 8MP front camera sensor.

Now as we move to the back side, you will get a 12.2MP main camera sensor which will be sported alongside a 12MP Ultrawide sensor. On the battery side, you will get to see a massive 4410 battery capacity and the battery and the phone is expected to feature an all-new Tensor chipset. The phone will be sporting a so called “18W faster charging” and even water and dust resistance is assured with IP67. You will get Android 12.