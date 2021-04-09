Samsung Unveils Its New Smart Monitors In India Starting At Rs. 21,999

This monitor unit is aimed at remote workers and provides the best of all worlds to those who work from home. They use a single display screen for their work, media use, and also for gaming. The latest Samsung Smart monitors are available in three separate versions – the Smart Monitor M5, the 32-inch M5, and the 32-inch Smart Monitor M7.

In addition, the Nano Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo Logitech MK240 is available at no extra cost. These modern monitors can be purchased from online and offline stores in India of Amazon and Samsung.

Samsung M5, Samsung M7 – Key Features And Specifications

This is because they can be used as a full-fledged smart TV, rather than just monitors. You will be able to use the computer during the day for office work and view TV shows and videos with built-in support on the same device for Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV+, and other applications for OTT.

The Samsung M5 comes in two versions – 27″ and 32″ with a full HD resolution, which is designed for the requirements. On the other side, Samsung M7 has a 32-inch high-definition camera. Both displays have a VA screen, accept a 60Hz refresh rate, and a response time of 8ms. The panels onboard help HDR 10, the maximum gloss of up to 250 nits, and a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

In addition, the aspect ratio of these intelligent displays can be adjusted. Samsung claims a person can take a 16:9 aspect ratio to a 21:9 aspect ratio super large game view. But we don’t propose that you do it, especially with the 8ms answer time that we stated above.

These intelligent display systems can run OTT applications and Microsoft Office 365 applications without the need for a PC or mobile device.

That’s due to the software Tizen OS 5.5, which also includes clever home controls and DeX support. To enhance the desktop feel, you can connect a Galaxy gadget to your computer using a USB-C cable.

Included in terms of the connectivity-based option, are also 10W loudspeakers, 2 HDMI ports, 3 USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 4.2. The former has no USB-C port and the latter is just fitted with a single USB-C port.

Samsung M5, Samsung M7 – Pricing And Availability

The Samsung M5 has a 27-inch version at Rs. 21,999, while the Rs. 24,999 in India will be sold on the smart 32-inch M5 display.

The smart 32-inch 4K Samsung M7 display is available in the Rs. 36,999 shops, in Amazon and at the major shops.

