Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy S7 Lite Renders Got Leaked Showing Book Covers

In the near future, Samsung is scheduled to release two new tablets. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a low-cost tablet, while the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is a high-cost tablet. The latter is expected to come as a more affordable version of last year’s flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab 7+.

New Renders Showing Samsung Galaxy S7 Lite With Book Covers

Evan Blass, a well-known tipster, has posted new renders of the Tab S7 Lite, which are displayed on a book cover.

Samsung is set to announce two new tablets in the coming future. The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is a high-end tablet, while the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a low-end tablet. The latter is expected to be a less expensive clone of Samsung’s flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab 7+, from last year.

Here's your best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite (5G): https://t.co/8RwRKwBiJT pic.twitter.com/dxT36ExgS4 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 15, 2021

A control key, a volume rocker, and a SIM card slot seem to be located on the right edge of the Tab S7 Lite. According to previous sources, the gadget has an aluminium back and will be available in black, silver, pink, and green.

A 12.4-inch LCD screen with equal-sized bezels is planned to be included in the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. The Tab S7 Lite is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G mobile platform with 4 GB of RAM. It would most likely arrive with the One UI 3.1-based Android 11 OS preinstalled.

The battery and camera settings of the Tab S7 Lite are unknown. Rumours abound that the Tab S7 Lite will come in three flavours: Wi-Fi only (model number SM-T730), 4G LTE (model number SM-T735), and 5G (model number SM-T736) (SM-T736B). It is expected to premiere in June.

Samsung has been working on many smartphones for this year and we can also expect more phone from Samsung to get unveiled soon. However, if there is something like that we will surely be updating, stay tuned to TechStory to get more updates in the future.