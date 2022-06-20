Samsung’s ViewFinity S8 4K Monitor launched for content creators and professionals

ViewFinity S8 is a new high-end monitor series from Samsung. This series of monitors is designed for content makers and professionals that need color accuracy and versatility to get their work done as quickly as possible. The ViewFinity S8 features a 4K resolution and is available in 27-inch (S61B) and 32-inch (S80PB) sizes.

Samsung’s ViewFinity S8 4K Monitor Launched

These monitors will be available in South Korea beginning today. In South Korea, the 27-inch model costs KRW 720,000 (about $558), while the 32-inch model costs KRW 820,000 (approximately $635). Samsung has not given launch dates or pricing for additional markets.

ViewFinity S8 monitors are color correct and offer an abundance of connectors. Both monitors make use of an IPS LCD screen with a 4K resolution. Both variants have a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and a reaction time of 5ms from grey to grey.

They support up to 1.07 billion colors and can cover up to 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. They are also HDR10+ compatible. The 27-inch model is DisplayHDR 400 certified, while the 32-inch model is DisplayHDR 600 certified.

Both versions have an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort port, an Ethernet port, a USB Type-C port, and a USB 3.0 hub with three downstream connections. That USB Type-C connector can also charge linked laptops, tablets, or smartphones with up to 90W of USB Power Delivery.

Samsung has outfitted ViewFinity S8 displays with pivot, swivel, and tilt stands. These monitors include a height-adjustable stand that allows the screen to tilt, rotate, and pivot. The VESA 100100 mount allows you to mount the ViewFinity S8 to a wall or your own monitor arm. Samsung also claims that some sections of its ViewFinity S8 monitors were constructed from reused materials produced from ocean-bound garbage.

The matte surface on the display screen of the ViewFinity S8 range provides a glare-free viewing experience. The new range of monitors has UL certification for anti-glare performance. For color accuracy, they are also PANTONE Validated and PANTONE SkinTone Validated. Samsung has also incorporated technologies that eliminate flickering and decrease blue light in displays.

Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics Visual Display Business, stated, “ViewFinity is the culmination of Samsung’s goal of providing the most precise and useful screens to enterprises that demand pinpoint precision and consistency throughout their operations. We are excited to provide this screen to designers, craftspeople, and specialists who will use our invention to create innovative ideas and experiences that realize their full potential.”

