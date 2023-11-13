Samurai Punk, Australian Developer Shutdowns after 10 years

Samurai Punk, a Melbourne-based game developer, has declared its intention to shut down after nearly a decade of production. The announcement from the firm, credited to studio directors Nicholas McDonnell and Winston Tang, does not give a reason for the decision specifically, although it does come at a time when the industry is seeing a wave of studio closures and layoffs.

The first Game developed by Samurai Punk

The first game featuring Samurai Punk was the 2014 split–screen first–person shooter Screencheat, which made the eponymous Goldeneye 64 party foul the main gameplay element. The only method to keep track of opponents was to glance at other players‘ displays because enemy player models were always invisible.

Screencheat started as a project that McDonnell worked on at a game jam. A multiplayer puzzle game that was competitive was the initial concept. Since they had the means to allow internet networking, the team initially employed a local multiplayer split–screen presentation; however, this removed the puzzle–solving element since players could, well, cheat on the screen. However, it seems like Screencheat’s ultimate celebration of that friend’s 90s birthday party bugbear began when they struck this wall.

Since then, Samurai Punk has published six of its own games in a range of genres, including the well-liked relaxation game Feather, the VR parody American Dream, and the number puzzler Trios, in addition to collaborating with other firms on projects like Florence. Released in May, Samurai Punk’s final game was an arena survival shooter called Killbug, which was compared favorably to Devil Daggers.

Tang and McDonnell message to their team

“After a crazy ten years, we have decided to terminate development at Samurai Punk, which means that our journey together is coming to an end. It’s been a great journey, and we would want to express our gratitude to our current and former teammates; without them, the nine amazing games we’ve made would not have been possible. The skill of everyone who passed through our doors cannot be emphasized, and we wish them luck in their own career endeavors.”

The two clarified that Samurai Punk was founded in 2014 because they were unable to find employment in Australia and that their “only option was to either found a company or move overseas to find work.” The crew was able to create several games they were “incredibly proud of” in the years that followed.

The Samurai Punk directors claim that the development team as a whole has grown professionally and that they have learned a lot about what we want as artists making video games. However, the team’s decision that it’s the right time for them to part ways and embark on new adventures is sadly sacrificed in the process. For lovers of Samurai Punk, fortunately, the terrible news is tempered with a touch of good news.

Games will still be available

Following the release of this startling revelation, the filmmakers decided to provide fans some hope so they may continue to enjoy the titles they already had. The corporation informed the player community that it was entering a support mode, which meant that all of its ongoing projects would remain playable at all times. The developer’s games will live on even if Samurai Punk is going away.