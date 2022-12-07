San Francisco official launch probe into bedrooms at twitter headquarters, Elon Musk reacts

On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk criticized San Francisco Mayor London Breed following a report the city is investigating Twitter Inc. for setting up bedrooms at its headquarters. He said that the company was being unfairly attacked for “providing beds for tired employees.”

According to people familiar with the matter, in recent weeks, Twitter has turned several conference rooms at the office into makeshift bedrooms, complete with furniture like bedside tables and armchairs. It no longer needs so many conference rooms now that more than half of employees have either been slacked off or fired after the billionaire’s $44 billion acquisition of the company in late October.

A spokesperson for the city’s Department of Building Inspections told the San Francisco Chronicle that it would conduct a site inspection on Twitter headquarters following a complaint about the bedrooms, a possible violation of the building code.

In response to the probe reports, Musk attached a link to a recent Chronicle report about a baby’s near death after allegedly accidentally ingesting fentanyl at a San Francisco playground. After the incident, Breed tweeted “it’s important to keep public spaces safe” and said those who sell the drug must be held accountable.

Before his Twitter purchase closed, Musk floated the idea of turning the social media platform’s office building into a homeless shelter, saying that employees weren’t turning up due to its now discontinued work-from-home policies. Since taking over the company and firing around 3,700 employees, nearly fifty per cent of its workforce, he issued an ultimatum to remaining staff to commit to “hardcore” Twitter.