Sandbox purchased 2 moonbirds for just over $1 million

Non-fungible token (NFT) project Moonbirds captivated the crypto-sphere this weekend on its way to record-setting trading volume, becoming the latest collection to garner blue chip status just days after its mint on Saturday.

The collection of 10,000 PFPs (profile pics) has racked up 69,000 ETH (roughly $207 million) in total sales, boasting a floor price of 21.3 ETH (roughly $64,000) at the time of writing.

The debut put Moonbirds on top of OpenSea’s volume leaderboard not just for the week, but for the last 30 days, ahead of Azuki (50,000 ETH) and Bored Ape Yacht Club (35,000 ETH).

The historic hype for owl pictures came with some precedence – the project is the first from PROOF Collective, a private NFT community led by entrepreneurs Kevin Rose and Ryan Carson.

The group has marketed Moonbirds as “the official PROOF PFP,” with holders of the PROOF Collective membership pass (the cheapest currently listed at 99 ETH) being granted early minting privileges.

Moonbirds are utility-enabled profile picture NFTs and feature a richly diverse and unique pool of rarity based traits. One of the NFTs, Moonbird #7963 fetched the ninth-largest sale in the week at a price of 135 ETH.

The collective’s founders are Kevin Rose and Justin Mezzell. Kevin Rose is also a venture capitalist at True Ventures, which focuses on blockchain startups and hosts crypto podcasts.

For the Moonbirds launch, the public entered a raffle which guaranteed access to mint, or create Moonbird NFTs. Every raffle winner could mint one NFT. Proof members could also enter the raffle, however they were also guaranteed two Moonbird NFTs for every Proof membership NFT owned.