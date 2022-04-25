Skybridge capital is extremely bullish on crypto says an executive

An executive from Skybridge capital recently said that the management firm is extremely bullish on crypto. They believe that the markets represent “tremendous growth,” which makes sense, with Bitcoin giving an annual CAGR of more than 200% over the last decade. The management firm has more than $3.5 billion in assets under management. Therefore, their bullish sentiment on crypto is an indication of high portfolio allocation to the sector.

The outlook of Skybridge capital on crypto

Anthony Scaramicci, founder of Skybridge Capital, and John Darsie, the director, recently gave their take on crypto in a Bloomberg interview. Anthony said that more than 50% of the assets under their management are linked to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Algorand, and companies related to crypto. That’s a huge bet on the industry and reaffirms the statement that the firm is extremely bullish on the sector. In fact, they want to position themselves as a cryptocurrency asset manager and advisor in the future. The firm also targets tripling its AUM to $10 billion, which outta happen soon.

Skybridge Capital’s crypto investment strategy is also quite ingenious. John Darsie explained that they are investing directly into assets like BTC and ETH. At the same time, they are rotting capital between different crypto asset managers like Pantera, Polychain, and more.

The founder also commented on the current regulatory scenario of crypto assets in the US. He said that the SEC is surely not going to over-regulate or under-regulate it. He also said that we are early when asked about the continuous rejection of spot ETFs. Even their application was turned down by the SEC. Anthony believes that since Bitcoin tracing happens globally, the SEC is worried about price manipulation.

About Skybridge capital

SkyBridge Capital is a worldwide investment business headquartered in New York City, New York. It is led by Anthony Scaramucci, Brett S. Messing, Raymond Nolte, and Troy Gaveski, the company’s founder. They organize the SkyBridge Alternatives Conference, often known as the “SALT” Conference, which is a capital introduction conference. SALT is held in Singapore, Tokyo, and Abu Dhabi, in addition to its yearly flagship event in Las Vegas. It has offices in both New York and Florida.

