Saudi Crown Prince Transfers 4% Stake in Aramco to Public Investment Fund

In a move that surprised the global oil industry, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has transferred a 4% stake in Aramco, the country’s state-owned oil company, to the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The announcement was made on Monday and is seen as a significant step in the prince’s efforts to modernize the Saudi economy and attract foreign investment.

The move is expected to have a positive impact on Aramco’s share price, which has been under pressure since the company’s IPO. It is also likely to boost the PIF’s assets under management, which currently stand at around $400 billion.

Saudi Arabia has been under pressure to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil revenues, which account for around 60% of the country’s GDP. The COVID-19 pandemic has made this goal even more urgent, as the drop in oil prices and the slowdown in global demand have hit the country’s finances hard.

The transfer of 4% interest to the PIF is a key step toward the country’s Vision 2030 strategy. The PIF has already invested in non-oil industries like technology, travel, and leisure. By selling the stake, the PIF will receive more money to invest in these industries and support the country’s expanding labor force.

The stake is worth around $12 billion, making it one of the largest investments ever made by the PIF. According to reports, the transfer was made in exchange for a payment of $70 billion from the PIF to the Saudi government, which is struggling with a budget deficit caused by the drop in oil prices over the past few years.

The PIF has been tasked with investing in a wide range of industries, including tourism, technology, and renewable energy. The acquisition of the Aramco stake is in line with this strategy, and it is expected to be the first of many large-scale investments that the fund will make in the coming years.

Despite these challenges, the government has remained committed to its Vision 2030 plan, which aims to diversify the economy and reduce its dependence on oil revenues. The transfer of the Aramco stake to the PIF is a significant step in this direction, and it is likely to be followed by other measures aimed at attracting foreign investment and promoting economic growth.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Mohammed bin Salman’s decision sends the stake to Saudi Arabian Investments, known as Sanabil Investments, within the Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund.

Sanabil’s solid financial position and credit rating will be strengthened,” a deal statement said. No targets were given.

Saudi Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., acknowledged the shares went to Sanabil, saying the Saudi government remains the oil company’s biggest shareholder.

Saudi Aramco is the world’s largest oil company, with both the world’s second-largest proven crude oil reserves, at over 270 billion barrels, and the largest daily oil production. The company went public in 2019, raising $25.6 billion in the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO). The IPO was part of the country’s efforts to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil.

In conclusion, transferring Saudi Aramco’s 4% interest to the PIF is an important step toward realizing the nation’s Vision 2030 strategy. By making the change, the PIF will have more money to invest in non-oil industries and offer employment for the nation’s expanding population. It is a blatant demonstration of the nation’s intention to lessen its reliance on oil and diversify its economy.

