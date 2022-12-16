SBF posts for bail in the Bahamas again after getting denied the 1st time

SBF (Sam Bankman-Fried) was recently arrested in the Bahamas after the US informed the government that he had criminal charges against him. This was a big move because SBF did not appear in court for hearings. Plus, while the users of FTX lost their money, he was enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas playing video games. He also tried to get bail but was denied. And now Unusual Whales reports that SBF is still trying as he posts for bail again.

JUST IN: SBF has made a new bail application before the Bahamas Supreme Court, per Reuters. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 15, 2022

SBF is also a flight risk

Sam Bankman-Fried’s image has already been ruined by the testimonies he presented in court, and he was also deemed a flight risk by a judge in the Bahamas. Now that he is arrested, the US plans to bring him back on February 8th, at least that is the planned date if things go well. I don’t believe that SBF will get bail in the Bahamas because of this reason. If he runs away now from the authorities, that doesn’t paint a good picture of the ability of Bahamian authorities.

After SBF got denied bail for the first time, we also had a hearing at the congress the next day. That stirred things up even more. One of the congressmen there even called out his testimony as utterly disrespectful. He says it’s so bad that he can’t read it out to his kids.

2nd bail request

After it was reported by Unusual Whales that SBF had posted for bail again, most people on Twitter started to mock him. One of them wrote, ‘SBF telling the Bahamas authority: “I give you a second chance to release me.”‘ While a lot of users mocked the former CEO commenting that he must be missing his video games which also became a headline.

Some people also fear that he might end up dead if he doesn’t say anything before being handed to the US authorities. That’s because of possible connections he had with politicians. There is still time; let’s see if Sam Bankman-Fried actually gives some usable information on the FTX collapse.

