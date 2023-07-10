Stay ahead of the technology curve with G7 CR Technologies

India’s top Cloud Managed Service Provider, G7 CR Technologies, A Noventiq Company offers state-of-the-art IT solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Jesintha Louis, Chief Executive Officer, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd talks about the cutting-edge cloud technology and helps you unlock the true potential of your organization.

1) Can you tell me more about G7 CR Technologies and what its main goals are?

G7 CR Technologies, A Noventiq Company, is India’s top Cloud Managed Service Provider and a leading global information technology, consulting, and cloud services company. G7 CR Technologies specializes in offering comprehensive cloud solutions and services.

Our goal is to help every technology leader to drive sustainable digital innovation through reduced energy consumption and lesser carbon footprint with green data center transformation, resulting in 165% improved performance and 94% energy-efficient infrastructure.

G7 CR Technologies not only strives to develop solutions that address pressing business challenges, improve people’s lives, and contribute to a greener environment but also focuses on increasing the lifespan of the applications and solutions for a sustainable digital future that automate several business processes. So far, G7 CR has contributed to more than 2000+ sustainable cloud migration & digital transformation projects and has also partnered with more than 350+ product companies to bring in sustainable digital innovations.

Our team of Azure-certified professionals and cloud solution architects collaborates closely with SaaS providers to understand and assess their unique requirements and develop tailored strategies to solve the technical problems of businesses. We are also constantly looking at opportunities to integrate OpenAI and explore the full potential of OpenAI’s capabilities to drive advancements in AI, natural language processing, and machine learning.

2) In what ways does G7 CR Technologies strive to achieve its objectives?

Being a leading Cloud MSP, G7 CR Technologies recognizes the importance of sustainable digital solutions, and hence, anything we build at G7 CR is designed with a prime focus on sustainability to achieve the long lifespan of the applications. So that it becomes effortless to enhance the features of the applications whenever needed without hindering their current performance.

In addition to this, we also partner with SaaS companies to drive sustainable digital innovation further. As SaaS companies come with their own ready-to-use products, businesses can continue to leverage such applications to enhance and automate their processes instead of building applications from scratch. These apps focus on sustainability-driven functionalities, such as reduced computing power, enhanced energy efficiency, resource optimization, and carbon footprint tracking.

We also help a lot of organizations to automate their business processes by adopting sustainable digital strategies, which are based on renovation, rebuilding, and recycling. G7 CR strongly follows this principle while helping companies develop sustainable technology solutions and software.

3) How do you define the next generation of cloud computing, or Cloud 3.0, and what are its key distinguishing features?

Cloud 3.0 is a vision of a digital-first future that defines the next generation of cloud computing. It encompasses advanced technologies and approaches that drive innovation, scalability, and agility. With a focus on digital transformation and enabling digital-first strategies, Cloud 3.0 paves the way for businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape, unlocking new possibilities for growth, efficiency, and competitive advantage.

Some of the distinguishing features of Cloud 3.0 are:

Distributed and Heterogeneous Cloud Infrastructure: This feature will help businesses to meet the increasing demand and ensure optimal performance by adopting a distributed and heterogeneous cloud infrastructure approach as part of their Cloud 3.0 strategy. They can leverage multiple cloud providers and strategically distribute their workload across different data centers and edge locations. This will include edge computing, fog computing, micro data centers, hybrid clouds, and multi-clouds.

Intelligent and Adaptive Cloud Services: This is another feature of Cloud 3.0 that will help businesses to deliver personalized customer experiences and enhance operational efficiency by leveraging intelligent and adaptive cloud services. It would be great to see AI-powered cloud services that possess the ability to learn from data, context, and feedback while adapting to evolving needs and preferences of customers.

Seamless and Secure Cloud Integration: Companies can adopt seamless and secure cloud integration as part of their Cloud 3.0 strategy to address their challenges and create a unified cloud ecosystem to mitigate security concerns when sharing sensitive data and ensuring compliance with regulations.

4) What are the emerging trends and technologies that are driving the evolution of cloud services in the next generation?

With the emergence of generative AI, companies are focusing heavily on implementing OpenAI for various business processes, like content management, insights analysis, productivity analysis, cost and workload optimization, etc. By integrating OpenAI’s AI models, cloud services can offer advanced capabilities such as natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and automated decision-making.

G7 CR, being a leading cloud MSP, specializes in helping customers leverage OpenAI to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. We provide comprehensive guidance and support throughout the integration process, ensuring that OpenAI’s capabilities are seamlessly integrated into their existing cloud infrastructure to automate processes, gain valuable insights from data, and deliver personalized experiences to their users across departments.

Instead of building a product from scratch, businesses can use readily available SaaS products. As SaaS products are going to be the reason for cloud adoption, giving a boost to the technology investment, businesses can save their time and reduce costs by quickly deploying and starting to use the product. With SaaS, companies can focus on their core objectives and accelerate time to market. Additionally, SaaS products are highly scalable and flexible, enabling businesses to easily adapt to changing needs without investing in extensive infrastructure development. This makes SaaS a smart choice for organizations looking for efficient, cost-effective, and rapid solutions.

5) How will businesses leverage the next generation of cloud to enhance their operations and drive innovation?

With the integration of OpenAI’s advanced AI models and capabilities, cloud platforms can unlock valuable data insights and power content generation. OpenAI empowers businesses to leverage AI-driven algorithms for analyzing large datasets, extracting meaningful patterns, and making data-driven decisions. Furthermore, SaaS providers can leverage OpenAI to enhance their operations, offering intelligent automation, personalized user experiences, and predictive analytics. By harnessing OpenAI’s technologies, SaaS providers can streamline processes, deliver dynamic content, and optimize resource allocation, enabling businesses to unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity, and innovation in the cloud era.

Let’s talk about PerceptInsight, which is a prime example of driving innovation through the cloud. It is an AI-based intelligent insights platform. PerceptInsight provides reports on user engagement, highlighting the specific features or areas where users spend the most time within an application. This information can be leveraged to optimize user experiences, enhance product offerings, and drive innovation. By understanding which features or areas users spend the most time on, businesses can make informed decisions about feature enhancements, user interface improvements, and strategic direction to stay ahead of the competition in the dynamic digital landscape.

6) Can you provide examples of how the next generation of cloud services will improve performance, reliability, and security?

There is no doubt; cloud is meant to improve performance, offering unlimited scalability and agility, reliability, and security, across various geographies and locations.

Cloud offers the ability to scale resources dynamically based on demand, allowing businesses to handle spikes in traffic and workloads without performance degradation. Additionally, cloud services provide global distribution, enabling content to be delivered closer to end-users, reducing latency, and improving response times.

Reliability is strengthened through the adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures. By hosting applications and data across multiple data centers, cloud platforms can withstand hardware failures or natural disasters, minimizing downtime and ensuring continuous availability. Additionally, cloud platforms provide automated backup and disaster recovery solutions, enabling businesses to recover data and applications quickly in the event of any disruptions.

In terms of security, it will be a continuous ongoing focus for any organization. Therefore, businesses can go for the pay-as-you-go security model, where they only pay for the security services they utilize based on their actual usage. In this model, organizations have the flexibility to scale their security services up or down as needed, aligning with their specific requirements and budget constraints. Instead of making large upfront investments in security infrastructure, businesses can leverage cloud-based security solutions and pay for them on a usage-based or subscription-based basis. G7 CR being the leading cloud MSP, is actively helping organizations prevent cloud security risks through its expertise in cybersecurity and risk management services.

7) In what ways will the next generation of cloud computing benefit individual users in terms of accessibility and usability?

The next generation of cloud computing revolutionizes accessibility and usability for individual users. The scalability feature of cloud ensures that applications can accommodate one user or billions, allowing for scalable growth. Users are no longer confined to specific geographic regions as cloud services enable global access to data and applications. With cloud, businesses can meet regulatory requirements, end-user privacy and security policies, and local laws. Hence, data will be protected, and the application will be reliable for individual users to use.

Furthermore, the integration of OpenAI and cognitive services introduces innovative solutions that enhance accessibility for a wide range of users, unlocking new possibilities for personalized experiences and advanced functionalities to create an inclusive environment for everybody.

One prominent example of cognitive service is the “Speech to Text” app powered by the cloud. With this feature, users can easily convert spoken words into written text, making it accessible to individuals with hearing impairments. By leveraging the cloud’s computational power and advanced algorithms, the app offers accurate and real-time transcriptions, enabling seamless communication and accessibility across various devices and platforms.

8) Are there any challenges or risks associated with the adoption of the next generation of cloud, and how can they be addressed?

Technologies should always be used cautiously and carefully, especially from the AI standpoint. The biggest challenge with adopting the next generation of cloud is always going to be working with people. While there are a lot of innovations, becoming successful will all depend on people. So it is essential to ensure people are well aware of the use cases and have proper training and skill to utilize the technologies with utmost care.

This is where MSPs like G7 CR Technologies help enterprises, SMBs, and SaaS companies to adopt the next generation of cloud without any complexities and risks. We help businesses to leverage the industry’s best practices and stay updated on evolving security standards and compliance requirements to mitigate risks and ensure a successful transition to the next generation of cloud.

9) What role does blockchain technology play in the next generation of cloud computing, and how does it enhance trust and transparency?

Blockchain is not just a technology that needs to be adopted, but a mindshift. Imagine a digital ledger where you can add information, like transactions or contracts, and once it’s added, it cannot be changed or tampered with. This ledger is distributed across many computers or “nodes” that all have a copy of the same ledger. When a new piece of information is added, it is grouped together with other new information in a “block” and added to a chain of previous blocks, hence the name “blockchain.” It allows for trust and transparency because everyone involved can see and verify the information in the ledger, making it useful for applications like financial transactions, supply chain management, and digital identity verification. Hence, blockchain is equal to transparency.

The purpose of blockchain in the cloud is to provide tamper-proof records, ensuring the integrity and privacy of sensitive data. Blockchain enables decentralized consensus, allowing for secure and transparent transactions between cloud service providers and users. Additionally, blockchain’s smart contract capabilities enable self-executing agreements, automating complex processes and reducing the need for intermediaries.

10) How do you envision the societal impact of the next generation of cloud, and what opportunities does it present for digital transformation and social advancement?

One significant aspect is building inclusive technology through the utilization of cognitive services. By leveraging these advanced AI capabilities, cloud computing can enable inclusivity and accessibility for all users, regardless of their locations. For SMBs and startups, the integration of OpenAI’s cognitive services proves to be a blessing, empowering them to overcome limitations in documentation and content creation. With access to these cognitive services, SMBs and startups can enhance their content creation capabilities, saving time and resources while delivering amazing content to their audiences.

These cognitive services can be harnessed to develop and deploy solutions that bridge the digital divide, ensuring that technological advancements benefit all members of society. By leveraging these services, businesses, and organizations can create user-friendly interfaces, enable speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities, facilitate language translation, and provide intelligent accessibility features. These advancements empower individuals with disabilities, non-native language speakers, and underserved populations, enabling them to participate fully in the digital world.

