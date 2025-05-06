Scout Motors is steering into the future of electrified off-roading with a pragmatic twist. The company, revived under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, is preparing to launch its all-new Terra pickup and Traveler SUV—both rugged, body-on-frame electric vehicles (EVs)—with a unique option: a gas-powered range extender called the “Harvester.”

A Nod to Heritage, Engineered for Range

The Harvester engine is a modern homage to Scout’s heritage, borrowing its name from International Harvester, the long-defunct manufacturer of the original Scout vehicles. Unlike traditional hybrid systems, this four-cylinder engine won’t drive the wheels. Instead, it functions solely as a generator, kicking in when the battery dips to recharge it on the move—effectively eliminating range anxiety without sacrificing the EV experience.

Manufactured at Volkswagen’s long-operating Silao plant in Mexico, the Harvester is a turbo-less, high-output engine designed for simplicity and quiet operation. Scout executives claim its rear-axle mounting and sound insulation are so effective that drivers “won’t hear it or feel it,” preserving the silent ride expected from an EV.

Up to 500 Miles of Freedom

The base Terra and Traveler models will offer an impressive 350-mile range on a full charge, thanks to a 120-kWh battery. However, opting for the Harvester version will extend total range to 500 miles—though pure electric driving will drop to 150 miles. This trade-off is aimed squarely at customers needing long-range capabilities without access to consistent charging infrastructure, such as rural drivers, adventurers, and towing enthusiasts.

Interestingly, the Harvester-equipped versions will use a significantly smaller battery pack—approximately 60 kWh. The efficiency trade-off? A longer refueling/recharging window but lighter curb weight and potentially lower cost.

Performance Meets Practicality

Scout isn’t just chasing efficiency—it’s also gunning for performance. The all-electric versions of the Terra and Traveler will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. The range-extended variants will still offer brisk performance, clocking in around 4.5 seconds—a modest compromise for the added range.

The new EVs are expected to be production-ready by late 2027, with assembly set to take place at a $2 billion manufacturing plant under construction in Blythewood, South Carolina. The factory is projected to create over 4,000 jobs and produce up to 200,000 vehicles annually, making Scout one of the most ambitious EV players in the off-road and utility segment.

Filling a Strategic Gap for VW in the U.S.

The Scout lineup fills a notable gap in Volkswagen’s portfolio. With no current U.S.-market body-on-frame SUV or pickup truck, the Terra and Traveler are positioned to compete in a space long dominated by American brands. Unlike VW’s Amarok pickup—offered in global markets but never in the U.S.—Scout’s models are tailored specifically for North American roads and drivers.

Looking Ahead

While EV purists may question the use of a gas engine in a modern electric vehicle, Scout’s solution is pragmatic. By adopting a range extender, the company is easing hesitant buyers into the EV ecosystem without compromising utility. And with nostalgic branding and serious off-road chops, the Terra and Traveler may well become a new American classic—one foot in the future, the other firmly rooted in the past.