Rare Development Studios have announced that Sea of Thieves season 4 kicks off on 23rd September. Season 4 has a lot to offer, giving players the opportunity to visit sunken kingdoms, find new ways to loot and infiltrate siren strongholds. The first real Sea of Thieves Season 4 trailer cancels the free expansion in the coming weeks, which includes underwater siren shrines, looting, rich treasures, new loot, and lots more. Season 4 has some big shoes to fill, but Sea of Thief fans can look forward to great content this week.

Season 4 gives players access to new journeys, hidden corals, and message bottles scattered around the world. Purchasing the Loot Pass grants players access to the Pirate Empire, items, additional antique coins, and third season rewards. Each new season will add 100 levels of rewards that will be unlocked for free to all players. The good news is that all the seasonal content is free for all Sea of Thieves pirates and the updated progression system provides fresh rewards that will bring you to progress toward leveling and reputation.

The gameplay follows as “Siren Treasures are new and more focused on combat, with new Siren Shrines that present a unique challenge and threat and reward players with loot and loot after completion. The locations of these shrines are marked on the ship’s map, so the crews searching for them can look for the telltale glow on the sea surface – a sure sign that a siren fortress is nearby and ready to be explored. There are six in total, and if they are anything like the big stories of season three, we should be looking forward to a treat”.

Sea of Thieves has been described as a shared adventure game, meaning that groups of players will meet each other during their adventures, form alliances, and go head to head. Designer Mike Chapman believes many parallels can be drawn between Sea of Thieves and Goonies, where a group of friends join forces in search of treasure and create a journey they will remember forever.

