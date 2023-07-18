The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a groundbreaking decision. SEC accepts Blackrock’s Bitcoin ETF application, the world’s largest asset management company. This move marks a significant milestone in the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, and opens doors for institutional investors to gain exposure to this digital asset. The U.S. securities regulator’s official acceptance of BlackRock’s application for a spot Bitcoin ETF has commenced a significant milestone in the review process.

SEC Includes BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Application in Docket, Inviting Public Feedback

Once published in the Federal Register, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will provide a 21-day window for the submission of public comments regarding the proposal, which will be subsequently posted on the SEC’s official website.

SEC accepts Blackrock’s Bitcoin ETF application on Thursday signifies the commencement of an extensive evaluation process that both the crypto community and industry will closely monitor. As the world’s largest asset management firm, BlackRock’s pursuit of a Bitcoin ETF through the SEC procedure carries significant implications for the future of cryptocurrency-based investment products in the United States.

Amid the SEC’s Crackdown on Crypto Platforms, BlackRock Submits Application

In the midst of an ongoing regulatory crackdown by the SEC against crypto platforms for potential violations of U.S. securities laws, BlackRock filed its application in mid-June. The regulatory scrutiny has focused on digital assets offered by these platforms, which the SEC considers to be unregistered securities.

BlackRock, in its filing, has selected Coinbase, a prominent U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, to act as the custodian for its iShares Bitcoin Trust. The trust primarily comprises Bitcoin assets. Notably, BlackRock’s application incorporates a surveillance-sharing agreement with Coinbase, reinforcing the commitment to regulatory compliance and oversight.

In the past, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has consistently rejected approval for Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, citing various concerns such as the potential for market manipulation and inadequate safeguards for investors.

Apart from BlackRock, several other entities have submitted applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs. These include Bitwise, Wisdom Tree, Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, VanEck, Invesco, and Fidelity. Encouragingly, earlier this week, Bitwise’s application was also accepted by the SEC, signifying a growing interest in considering Bitcoin ETFs.

Rise in Applications and BlackRock’s Influence Boost Hope for Bitcoin ETF Approval in the US, While Europe Awaits Its First ETF

The increasing number of applications, combined with BlackRock’s prominent position in the financial industry, has generated optimism within the crypto space regarding the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the United States. This development has already been realized in countries like Canada, which have successfully launched Bitcoin ETFs.

In a report published by the Financial Times on Thursday, it was revealed that Europe anticipates the introduction of its first Bitcoin ETF by the end of July. The product, managed by Jacobi Asset Management, is set to be publicly listed after facing a one-year delay. To circumvent regulatory obstacles in the European Union (EU), the ETF has obtained authorization in the jurisdiction of Guernsey, a Channel Island known for its favorable regulations.

The prospects of a Bitcoin ETF approval in the US, coupled with Europe’s imminent entry into the market, underscore the growing acceptance and interest in cryptocurrency-based investment products across the globe.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accepting Blackrock’s Bitcoin ETF application marks a significant step toward the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. The decision reflects a shift in regulatory attitudes and provides institutional investors with a regulated avenue to invest in Bitcoin. With the SEC’s decision, other asset management firms may follow suit, potentially introducing more cryptocurrency-based investment products. Additionally, Europe’s anticipation of its first Bitcoin ETF further highlights the global interest in these innovative financial instruments. While these developments bring new opportunities, investors should remain cautious and informed about the inherent risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies.

