Threads copies Twitter again with ‘rate limit’ implementation

In a move reminiscent of its predecessor Twitter, the popular social media platform Threads has announced the implementation of “rate limits” as part of its ongoing battle against malicious bots. Netizens say that Threads copies Twitter again. The introduction of rate limits aims to curb the rampant spread of automated accounts and ensure a safer and more authentic user experience.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter alternative, Threads, known for its emphasis on real-time conversations and microblogging, has been grappling with the issue of automated accounts for some time. Bots, designed to mimic human users, have been a pervasive problem across various social media platforms, often leading to the dissemination of misinformation, spam, and abusive content.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Unveils Rate Limits on Threads App

In a post on the Threads app dated July 17, Instagram head Adam Mosseri made an announcement regarding the implementation of rate limits. Due to the increasing frequency of spam attacks, we have recognized the need to tighten our measures, such as rate limits. However, this may inadvertently impact active users (false positives). If you encounter any issues with these protections, please reach out to us, explained Mosseri, the head of Instagram.

One user expressed frustration, stating that they were spending a significant amount of time blocking bots that were promoting “gambling and crypto sites.” Elon Musk, Twitter’s CEO, couldn’t resist taking a playful dig at the announcement. In response to a screenshot of the announcement shared on Twitter, he replied, “Lmaooo copy.”

With a different objective in mind, Twitter implemented stringent rate limits on July 1 to address the excessive data scraping carried out by external organizations. Presently, verified Twitter users face restrictions on viewing a maximum of 15,000 posts per day, while unverified accounts, including new unverified ones, are limited to 1,500 and 1,000 posts per day, respectively.

Engagement Challenges and Identity Integration: Threads Face Hurdles After Record-Breaking User Uptake

After its debut on July 5, Threads experienced an impressive surge in user adoption, surpassing the milestone of 100 million users within a mere five days. However, Mark Zuckerberg faced a significant challenge in maintaining user engagement with this new alternative to Twitter. Olivia Moore, a partner at the crypto venture capital firm a16z, discovered that just one week after its launch, the number of daily active users on Threads had dropped by 40%, accompanied by a threefold decrease in average daily user engagement.

Moore believes that importing users directly from Instagram poses a challenge for a Twitter-like app such as Threads. Connecting user accounts directly to their real-life identities on Instagram discourages the modes of social interaction that Twitter is renowned for, including anonymous accounts and fan pages. According to Moore, Twitter has established a distinct social graph and interest graph that is challenging to replicate. Despite introducing a similar product, recreating the intricate networks and user identities cultivated over a decade is a formidable task.

Threads’ decision to introduce rate limits as a means to combat bots reflects the ongoing battle against automated accounts plaguing social media platforms, although it appears that Threads copies Twitter again. By implementing rate limits, Threads aims to strike a balance between allowing genuine user engagement and curbing the activities of malicious bots.

While the move mirrors similar efforts by other platforms, Threads is also grappling with user engagement challenges after a remarkable initial uptake. The integration of user accounts from Instagram, though intended to bridge the gap between platforms, may have inadvertently discouraged the anonymous and fan page interactions that are synonymous with Twitter. As Threads continues to refine its strategies and address user concerns, the platform hopes to foster a safer, more authentic, and engaging social media experience for its growing user base.

