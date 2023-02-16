SEC Chairman wants custody rules to cover all cryptocurrencies

The United States SEC Chairman, Gary Gensler, wants to amend custody rules to cover all cryptocurrencies. This could be due to the recent collapses of many crypto firms and investors losing their funds because they handed over the ownership of their coins to the platform while signing up. Gensler said that many crypto firms claim to have custody of their customer assets even though they are not qualified to do the same.

New custody rules in the US

Even though the changes haven’t yet been made, Gary said that he had suggested them. This will help expand the role of custodians, who are given the authority to manage customer assets. It will be great if crypto is added to the new proposal because all companies who want to have custody of their customer assets will need to get approval and register with the authorities. It will surely bring a lot of security to customer funds.

The Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) outlined four essential changes to the current regulations. According to the Chairman, the initial proposal seeks to ensure proper segregation of customer assets. Secondly, advisers and qualified custodians will be obligated to enter into written agreements to guarantee the custodian’s protections, which include public accountant evaluations, account statements provision, and records accessibility upon request. This requirement marks the first of its kind.

The proposal also includes a provision that explicitly extends the safeguards of the custody rule to discretionary trading, wherein an adviser buys or sells assets on behalf of an investor. Additionally, the proposal seeks to strengthen the requirements for foreign financial institutions that serve as qualified custodians or sub-custodians to qualified custodians. Gensler provided a detailed explanation of these enhancements.

The problem

When crypto companies go bankrupt, it’s seen that customer assets become a part of the bankruptcy filing. They are also often at the end of the line in terms of priority on who will get back their assets. This is why it is important to have standard laws and practices for the custody of cryptocurrencies.

