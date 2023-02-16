Charlie Munger calls buying crypto ‘stupid’ and ‘ridiculous’

Charlie Munger, the popular investor and the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, calls buying crypto a ‘stupid’ and ‘ridiculous’ act. He also said that people who are opposed to banning cryptocurrencies are ‘idiots.’ This is not the first time Munger is making such harsh statements about crypto. A while back he even compared it to rat poison. In fact, his colleague Warren Buffet has also been one of the strongest anti-crypto advocates.

Charlie Munger on cryptocurrencies and replacing national currencies

He also made a comparison saying that replacing national currencies with crypto is like replacing air calling the entire idea ‘massively stupid.’ Charlie did not leave any chances to hurl insults at the crypto industry in a recent interview with CNBC. He is of the opinion that crypto should be directly banned, and those who oppose the same do not have any real argument as to why.

To the 99-year-old novice investor buying crypto is an idiotic act which is beyond his comprehension. This does make sense because the entire idea of investing in crypto goes against how he has been investing.

Coming to why Charlie is so opposed to replacing national currencies is the simple point that they have helped the human race progress so far. Currencies have helped humans to move on from the barter system to a much more convenient form of exchange. Therefore, building something to be a replacement for national currency is like replacing air, according to Charlie.

He even questioned the government to permit it, saying that it is just crap, completely worthless, dangerous and will do more harm than good.

Charlie, on China’s decision

Munger even said that the US is wrong and China is right in banning crypto. Charlie has so much hatred for the crypto industry that he says it is an exception which he will not even hear any positive points for. The only thing to do with it is to avoid them. He also said, “It’s totally, absolutely crazy, stupid gambling with enormous house odds for the people on the other side, and they cheat … It’s just crazy.”

What are your thoughts as Charlie Munger calls buying crypto ‘stupid’ and belittles the entire industry? And do you think that this is because he is holding on to his old ideologies of investment? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content information, share it with your family and friends.