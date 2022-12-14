The US securities and exchange commission today charged Zack Morris and other “fintwitters” with security price manipulation. The commission imposed a fine of 100 million dollars along with a list of things not to be done based on the filing.



They have been barred from Non-disclosed dumping, that is, Finn twitters cannot sell stock they have promoted without informing their followers. They cannot delete the deed or remove evidence of their selling a stock promoted by them in order to build trust with followers.

They cannot flex implying financial advice, highlight dollar P & L, wealthy lifestyle and victory lapping lapping trades to convince followers to bank on their financial advice. Now onwards, fin twitters cannot show intent to pump. They can’t have a disclaimer but then say that tweets move securities or discuss their intent to move stocks or provide financial advice.

As per a key quote on disclaimers, “The defendants each included on their Twitter accounts that they were not providing stock recommendations or financial advice. But they intended for their followers to act on their promotional tweets and understood their followers would do so.”

The SEC specifically mentioned lifestyle pictures (most Lamborghinis and mansions) denoting wealth as an implied ‘this is financial advice’. The SEC warns Finn twitters against privately discussing their scams or participating in group chats where they discuss profiting off their followers. These were heavily monitored, recorded and submitted to the SEC. The court filing repeatedly mentioned “private chats ad surreptitiously recorded convos”.

Fin twitters have been denied to make outrageous claims or provide promotional price targets or ‘due diligence’ that suggests massive gains in a stock and then subsequently selling selling. For instance if they’ve got a ten-year price target up 10,000% and dump five seconds later probably triggers it.

Every quote In the SEC docket highlights a tone privately or publicly suggesting I desire for short-term gains and not fundamental due diligence or basic seriously.