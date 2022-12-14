Sam Bankman’s terrible testimony gets called out at court

Sam Bankman Fried, who was recently arrested in the Bahamas on request of the US, is now famously known for his disrespect and ignorance. First, he was called out for playing video games while in an interview at Twitter spaces, and now he was called out in court for giving an incredibly terrible testimony. Sam Bankman’s terrible testimony indicates that he hardly cares about what’s going on and will continue to go around in circles as long as possible.

The Testimony

After doing such a big fraud, or even if we say messing up big time, Sam has hardly shown any respect at the court or in his interviews. His testimony which was acquired by Bloomberg News started with this—“I would like to start by formally stating, under oath: I fuck*ed up.” Yes, that’s what he said!

The problem in his tone and approach was brought into light by Mr Cleaver, the chair of the subcommittee of housing, community development and insurance. He asked John Ray, the current CEO of FTX, whether he has read Sam’s testimony who was not present in the hearing. Well, John had no idea how bad it was and he hadn’t read the remarks.

Mr Cleaver then says, “I don’t know him personally and probably don’t want to, but his testimony is so disrespectful. I mean, there’s not a person up here would like to show this to their children. He says, and I quote, I would like to start out by formally stating Underoath. Ummm, And I yeah, I can’t even say it publicly. Next two words. Absolutely insulting. This Congress of the United States.A nd I’d like to submit this chair for the record without objection.”

Sam’s games

Apart from his testimony, most of the interviews that Sam has been in are also a utter waste of time to watch. He just goes around in circles and throws words like “to my knowledge”, ‘I don’t have data for this”, “to my memory” and so on. There has hardly been any productive talk even in the interview done by Unusual Whales.

