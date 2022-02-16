Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get good upgrades

While we all wait for our Samsung Galaxy S22 units to arrive — they’ll be available on February 25 — a fresh South Korean rumor paints an interesting picture for Samsung’s next big phone release this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might get a significant boost

According to this report from the respectable South Korean website The Elec (via SamMobile), the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may receive its own built-in S Pen like the Galaxy Note. It would be similar to what we’ve seen so far with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, where the S Pen has its own silo within the phone.

Contrast this with last year’s S Pen implementation, in which the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 both had support for the pen, which Samsung marketed as an extra accessory.

With last year’s phones, you had to figure out how to store the S Pen, and a hefty cover was typically the best solution. As you may expect, a built-in S Pen would dramatically boost the productive potential of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

While it was fun to use the stylus with the Fold 3, Samsung’s folding phone is still very enormous. The inability to store the S Pen impacted the experience somewhat, especially when you were on the go.

Rumors of a Galaxy Z Fold 4 with an S Pen aren’t too far-fetched, considering the Galaxy S22 Ultra has set the bar. That smartphone is essentially the return of the Galaxy Note series in everything but name, so perhaps in order to placate Note aficionados, Samsung will include a built-in S Pen in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We surely wouldn’t begrudge it.

Expected Pricing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

We anticipate that, similar to last year, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during an Unpacked event in August. We’re also expecting a Galaxy Z Flip 4 because the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has proven to be a popular foldable (because of its $999 starting price).

Unfortunately, we may not have much information on Samsung’s greatest foldable phones right now, but if we had to guess, the continued push for durability and greater battery life would be big features. Both of the Samsung Galaxy Z phones should benefit from significant battery life improvements.

Expect no substantial design changes with the next phones, but it would be wonderful if Samsung used a more square form factor for the phone mode of the Galaxy Z Fold. We dislike the existing folded form because it is excessively tall and thin.

