SEC might appeal XRP ruling Victory: Cryptocurrency’s Future at Stake

In a recent development, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has hinted at the possibility of appealing the ruling in the ongoing legal battle between the regulatory body and blockchain company Ripple Labs over the status of the cryptocurrency XRP. The lawsuit, which has been closely watched by the cryptocurrency community, has significant implications for the industry as a whole. As both parties gear up for a potential appeal, the future of XRP remains uncertain, as SEC might appeal the XRP ruling.

SEC’s Deliberation: Exploring Potential Paths for Review after XRP’s Non-Security Status Ruling

As per court documents, the SEC mentioned that it is currently exploring “various available avenues for further review” concerning the recent ruling, which concluded that XRP should not be classified as a security.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has raised the possibility of appealing a recent verdict in the Ripple Labs lawsuit, where XRP was found not to be considered a security in its sale to retail investors. The SEC might appeal the XRP ruling, contending that the ruling contradicts “fundamental securities laws principles,” including the well-established Howey Test, which is used to determine whether an investment contract exists or not.

The SEC’s recent statements regarding the Ripple Labs lawsuit were brought up in an unrelated legal case against Terraform Labs and its founder, Do Kwon. The SEC has accused them of orchestrating a multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities fraud. In response to Terraform Labs’ motion to dismiss, the SEC, in its July 21 filing, referenced the Ripple Labs ruling, which has the potential to set a significant precedent. In this filing, the SEC outlined various concerns it holds against the court’s recent decision on XRP.

SEC’s Standpoint: Ripple Ruling’s Impact on Terraform Labs Case and Howey Test

The SEC stated that despite the defendants’ claims, a substantial portion of the Ripple ruling aligns with the SEC’s assertions in this case, and it dismisses the arguments raised by the defendants. However, concerning the Programmatic and other sales, the SEC respectfully contends that the Ripple ruling contradicts Howey and its related principles, introducing unjustified criteria. The SEC further added that:

“Respectfully, those portions of Ripple were wrongly decided, and this Court should not follow them. SEC staff is considering the various available avenues for further review and intends to recommend that the SEC seek such review.”

SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s recent statements came shortly after expressing his discontent with the court’s decision to classify XRP as not a security when sold to retail investors. In a July 17 interview with Yahoo Finance, Gensler expressed satisfaction with the court’s acknowledgment that a token sold to institutional investors is indeed a security. However, he expressed disappointment in the aspect concerning retail investors and stated that the SEC is still evaluating and considering the implications of that ruling.

On the same day, Gensler addressed the topic of artificial intelligence at the National Press Club. During the event, he faced inquiries about whether the court rulings underscored the urgent necessity for clear regulations within the cryptocurrency industry. Nevertheless, Gensler refrained from providing a specific response to this question.

The SEC might appeal the XRP ruling in the Ripple Labs lawsuit, coupled with their recent comments on XRP’s non-security status, indicates an ongoing struggle to define clear regulatory boundaries within the cryptocurrency space. The outcome of the appeal could significantly impact XRP and set a crucial precedent for the entire digital asset industry. As the crypto world awaits the final resolution, the need for regulatory clarity becomes increasingly evident. The delicate balance between investor protection and fostering innovation remains at the forefront, emphasizing the importance of establishing comprehensive and consistent regulations to ensure cryptocurrencies’ sustainable growth and legitimacy in the global financial landscape.

