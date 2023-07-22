Binance France Faces €4 Million Loss in 2022

In the face of mounting challenges and regulatory headwinds, Binance France, the French arm of the global cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance, revealed a significant loss of €4 million in the fiscal year 2022. Despite the financial setback, the company remains bullish on its prospects for the year ahead, expressing optimism for a return to profitability in 2023. The reported loss is a notable departure from Binance France’s previous track record of steady growth and profitability.

2022 Financial Records Reveal €4 Million Loss, Prospects for Profitability in 2023

Binance France’s inaugural audited financial records, encompassing a 14-month period from its inception in November 2021 to December 2022, unveiled a €4 million loss for the exchange.

Over this timeframe, Binance France’s total expenses amounted to €14 million, which were allocated towards staff payroll, marketing, administrative costs, taxes, and professional fees. In contrast, its revenue during the same period amounted to only €10 million.

The reported loss was attributed to the fact that Binance France generated revenue for only six out of the 14 months covered by the expenses. Although the exchange was established in November 2021, it was not operational until it received regulatory approval from the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in mid-2022, delaying its customer servicing.

Looking ahead, Binance France has expressed optimism about turning a profit in 2023, anticipating a full year of revenue that would align with its operating expenses. The audit of Binance France’s financials was conducted by RSM Paris, a prominent auditing service provider.

Binance safeguards €1 billion worth of cryptocurrencies for its users

Binance France disclosed that it safeguards approximately €1 billion worth of cryptocurrency assets on behalf of its users. However, the exchange did not offer a detailed breakdown of these cryptocurrencies in its official audit report. Among the mentioned assets, the platform confirmed holding $7 million in USDT (Tether) within its account.

The audit report included a translated note from RSM, indicating that the auditing firm refrained from making specific comments on the “sincerity and consistency” of the information provided in the annual accounts. RSM clarified that it is the responsibility of the firm’s management to establish annual accounts that present a faithful representation in accordance with French accounting rules and principles.

Binance faces challenges in the European market

Despite maintaining an optimistic stance on its prospects in France, Binance encounters a more challenging outlook in other European nations. Securing regulatory approvals to sustain operations in various markets, such as the Netherlands, Cyprus, United Kingdom, and others, has proven to be a struggle.

In response, the exchange is redirecting its focus towards preparing for the forthcoming Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) rules, which are scheduled to be implemented in 2024. These regulations will establish a comprehensive framework for industry oversight and licensing.

Binance France’s €4 million loss in 2022 has brought to light the formidable hurdles posed by regulatory complexities in the cryptocurrency industry. While the company remains hopeful for a profitable turnaround in 2023, its challenges in securing regulatory approvals in various European markets have cast a shadow over its growth prospects in the region.

With a steadfast commitment to compliance and a focus on aligning with forthcoming MiCA regulations, Binance is taking steps to navigate the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency oversight. As the industry continues to mature, Binance’s adaptability and dedication to providing secure and accessible cryptocurrency services will be critical in its quest to regain profitability and cement its position as a key player in the European and global cryptocurrency ecosystem.

