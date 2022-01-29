Sega Leaves Arcade Business After 50 Years

Sega announced last year that most of its major Japanese arcade stores would be taken over by Genda Inc, while still retaining the Sega brand, while Sega also sold its western arcade division. Now, Genda has announced that it will be rebranding the rest of the former Segas slot under its own Gigo “Into the Game Oasis” label. Segas malls across Japan will be renamed GiGO, according to Genda CEO Takashi Kataoka. The good news is that Sega Entertainment only deals in arcade games, and the branch of the company that produces and distributes their actual arcade games is different, so we’ll still see Sega games in arcades, not Sega’s own games.

In a tweet from Gendas Chairman Kataoka Takashi, it is explained that GIGO means “Get caught in the gaming oasis”. Kataoka is grateful to Sega for the story and says the rebranding will start in Ikebukuro, Akihabara, and Shinjuku and spread across the country.

