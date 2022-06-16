Senate bill would ban data brokers from selling location and health data

Senator Elizabeth Warren has presented a bill that will be restricting data dealers from putting Americans’ location and health data for sale.

The proposed legislation says that since being uncontrolled by the act of Parliament at a wide range these data dealers collect the sensitive private information of Americans at a high level. The collected information contains the location of the individual which is gathered from an apparently harmless applications like the weather app. Most of the times this done without the permission of the individual.

The bill further said that these collected informations are then sold by the dealers virtually to a person who is of a mind to buy the informations. This deal produces great profit for the broker.

Quoting about the propesed supreme court ruling to ban abortion the senator claimed that as of now it has become more important for the Government to safeguard the delicate data of the individuals.

According to the proposed legislation for the safeguarding of health and location data the dealers will be strictly restricted from making any deals or transfering the delicate information of any individual, once the bill is passed.

It will also enforce the Federal Trade Commission to put into effect a plan to put this act into practice within 180 days. However, HIPAA-compliant activities, protected First Amendment speech, and validly authorized disclosures will not be included in this.

Selling personal information of the users has already been made illigitimate in few cases. Back in 2020, the chairman of Federal Communication Commision issued huge charges against some major wireless service providers were found illegally collecting and selling the location information of their end users to a third force data dealer without the knowledge of the customers.

This legislation introduced in the senate will permit FTC, the prosecutor of the state, and any victim of the health and location data sales to file a complaint and get judicial order which will restrain person responsible to continue with the task and make him pay for the damages caused.

Apart from this bill will also fund $1 billion to FTC.

Besides Warren, four other senators have also sponsered this proposed legislation. Back in May, above 40 Senators forbidded the tech giant, Google from gathering and keeping possession of the customers’ location data.

According to the law makers these data dealers are the people who father’s, licences, purchases and alters delicate information about an individual then use it to earn profit and trading purposes.