The U.S. military has taken a major step toward modernizing its space operations, awarding $13.7 billion in satellite launch contracts to SpaceX, United Launch Alliance (ULA), and Blue Origin. This announcement comes as part of the third phase of the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program, which will run through 2029 and includes a total of 84 missions. For the first time, three companies will be simultaneously responsible for launching high-priority national security payloads, including surveillance satellites for agencies like the National Reconnaissance Office.

This move signals a clear shift in the Pentagon’s strategy—away from relying on a single or limited number of providers, and toward fostering a more competitive and diverse launch marketplace.

SpaceX Takes the Lead

Out of the total award, SpaceX walked away with the largest portion—$5.9 billion for 28 missions. The company’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, known for their reusability and cost-efficiency, have become central players in both commercial and government space efforts. ULA, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, secured $5.4 billion to carry out 19 launches using its newly certified Vulcan Centaur rocket. Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, received $2.4 billion for seven missions—marking its debut in the national security launch arena.

What sets this development apart is not just the value of the contracts, but Blue Origin’s inclusion. Unlike SpaceX and ULA, Blue Origin is still relatively new to military launches. Its participation in such high-stakes missions shows the Space Force’s growing confidence in emerging technologies and its willingness to expand the pool of providers beyond traditional contractors.

Not All Launches Cost the Same

A closer look at the pricing reveals interesting dynamics. SpaceX, long known for disrupting the space industry with cost-effective solutions, offers launches at an average of $212 million each. ULA’s launches come in at a higher average cost of $282 million, while Blue Origin’s per-launch cost is estimated around $341 million. These prices include not only the rockets but also mission-related services like pre-launch studies and satellite integration support.

The difference in cost also reflects each company’s stage of development and the technologies they bring to the table. While SpaceX relies on proven, reusable rockets, Blue Origin’s New Glenn is still in the early stages of certification and development.

Lane 1 and Lane 2: Two Paths to Orbit

The NSSL Phase 3 program is split into two distinct categories. Lane 1 is open to a broader range of commercial-style launches—less risky missions typically headed for low-Earth orbit. These launches allow newer companies like Rocket Lab and Stoke Space a chance to break into the military space market.

Lane 2, however, is the main event. It’s reserved for the most critical national security missions—often involving payloads that need to be placed into complex orbits and operate under highly secure conditions. All the newly awarded contracts fall under Lane 2, underscoring the importance and difficulty of these missions.

Out of the 84 planned missions between 2025 and 2029, 54 have been allocated to Lane 2. This is a significant increase compared to Phase 2 of the NSSL program and reflects the growing reliance on space-based assets for military communication, surveillance, and intelligence.

A Changing Landscape in Military Launch Services

Just a decade ago, ULA held a near-monopoly on military launches. That changed when SpaceX entered the picture in 2015, bringing lower prices and reusable technology that shook up the market. Since then, SpaceX has captured over 40% of NSSL missions. ULA, in response, has phased out its older Delta IV and Atlas V rockets and put its focus on the Vulcan Centaur, which recently achieved full certification after two successful test flights.

Blue Origin, while still in the early phases, is not far behind. Its New Glenn rocket completed its maiden flight earlier this year and needs at least one more successful mission to earn certification for Lane 2. That milestone is expected by 2026. The fact that the Space Force is investing in Blue Origin now shows a bet on the company’s future capabilities and a desire to keep the launch market flexible and competitive.

Opportunities for Newcomers

While Lane 2 demands advanced systems and extensive testing, Lane 1 provides a gateway for smaller companies to enter the market. With lower certification requirements and reduced risk payloads, Lane 1 is expected to broaden access to military contracts, bringing in fresh ideas and potentially driving further cost savings for the government.

This two-lane system is designed to balance innovation with reliability—welcoming new players while ensuring that the most crucial missions are handled by proven technologies.