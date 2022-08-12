Sensex, Nifty 50 gains 0.2%. Metal and energy stocks advances

Indian stock markets on Friday continued their winning streak as both Sensex and Nifty 50 ended trading in the green for the 5th straight trading session.

The continuing momentum in buying stocks by foreign portfolio investors along with increased anticipation of inflation and industrial production data encouraged domestic investors to push more money to the markets.

SENSEX

S&P BSE SENSEX of Bombay stock exchange on Friday advanced by 130.18 points (+0.22%) to post 59,462.78 points at the end of the trading day. The index, which closed at 59,332.60 on Thursday, opened at 59,332.60 and went as high as 59,538.08.

Top gainers on Friday were NTPC, Tata Steel, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Reliance, and State back of India.

Infosys, Maruti, LT, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and Sun Pharma were top losers on S&P BSE SENSEX.

All tech stocks listed on the index, including Tata Consultancy Service, HCL tech and Wipro suffered losses on Friday.

Out of 30 stocks listed on the index, 15 advanced, while the rest of the 15 ended their trading in the red.

While IT and Auto stocks dragged down stock exchanges during the trading day, stocks of the metal industry and energy sector helped Sensex to post good gains.

S&P BSE METAL, which is an index on the Bombay Stock Exchange which lists metal stocks, gained 333.90 points (+1.77%) on Friday to conclude trading at the last trade price of 19,239.98. The stocks of SAIL and Tata Steel made the highest gains, as all 10 stocks listed on the index concluded trading in green.

Similarly, the energy index of BSE, S&P BSE OIL & GAS, GAINED 476.07 points (+2.47%) to post 19,772.86 points by the end of the day. All 10 stocks listed on the index made advances on Friday. The index is closing towards an all-time high of 20462.21 which was posted on 21/04/2022.

Nifty 50

The Benchmark index of the National Stock Exchange, Nifty 50, gained 39.15 points on Friday to close the market at a last traded price of 17,698.15. Nifty 50 which closed at 17,659.00 on the previous day, opened today at 17,659.65 points and went as high as 17,724.65 during the trading day.

Top gainers on Nifty 50 were ONGC, NTPC, Tata Steel, UPL, and Power grid.

The stocks of Divis Labs, Apollo Hospital, Infosys, Maruti and Tata Consumer Products Limited were top losers on the index on the last trading day of the week.

Out of 50 stocks listed on Nifty 50, 26 stocks advanced while 24 stocks declined during the trading day.

Foreign Portfolio Investors along with Foreign institutional investors continued their buying streak by becoming net buyers again on Friday. They bought stocks and securities valuing 8,260.13 crore Indian rupees and sold securities valuing 5,219.67 crore Indian rupees to post a net value of 3,040.46 crores.