SENSEX, NIFTY ROUNDUP (13-07-22)@TECHSTORY

Benchmark Indexes of Indian stock exchanges, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 again tumbled on Wednesday as European and US markets did not perform as expected. Inflationary fears in US also contributed to the fall.

S&P BSE SENSEX lost 372.46 points (-0.69%) to close the market at 53,514.15 while NIFTY 50 lost -91.65 points (-0.57%) to close at 15,966.65.

SENSEX

S&P BSE Sensex opened the marker at 54139.59 which rose to an all-day high of 54144.08.

This increase was due to domestic macroeconomic factors and good market performance by Asian markets such as Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Only the Hong Kong market ended with lower points.

The positive sentiments provided by the performance of Asian markets didn’t last much longer, as European markets opened their day on a back foot.

Anticipation of inflation data in the United States for the month of June along with a bearish attitude in various global markets resulted in the Sensex plunging down after a good start.

In benchmark index of BSE Sensex, Indus Ind Bank (-3.42), Bharti Airtel (-2.87), HDFC (-2.65), HDFC Bank (-2.44 ), Reliance (-1.77), TCS (-1.49) and HLC Tech (-1.11) were top losers.

HCL Tech reported its first quarter financials yesterday and performance was not up to mark as expected.

The company missed the target net income estimated by Bloomberg and with decreased EBITDA, the share price of the IT company suffered a loss of 10.05 (-1.08%) to close the market at 917.75.

Top gainers in Sensex were Hindustan Unilever (1.97%), Asian Paints (1.70%), Kotak Bank (1.40%), Sun pharma (1.09%), NTPC (1.02%) and Nestle India (0.73 %).

In BSE AUTO, main stocks such as Hero Moto corp (-1.15% ), Bosch Ltd (-0.76%), Tata Motors (-0.73%) and M&M (-0.44%) suffered losses.

After a string of losses, Infosys stocks did considerably well in the market on Wednesday as the company gained 6.45 to close the market at 1444.95.

NIFTY

In Nifty 50, Wednesday was a tough day to call as the index lost 91.65 points even when 27 stocks advances during the trading.

23 stocks closed their market in the red as the performance of global markets affected the share value of banking stocks, IT, Energy, and Oil & Gas.

Top losers in the Nifty 50 on Wednesday were IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Reliance.

IndusInd Bank lost 26.55 and ended trading at 820.50 rupees. HDFC also lost nearly 56.25 rupees to close the trading at 2170.65.

Top gainers were DIVI’S LABORATORIES (2.62 %), JSW Steel (2.29%), Hindustan Unilever (1.94 %), Cipla (1.85 %) and Grasim (1.66 %).

In between losses at various indexes, Nifty Pharma (1.38%), FMCG (0.94%) and health care index (1.20%) ended their trading in green.

The weakening of the Indian rupee against US Dollars and changes in the international market price of crude oil also were the main factors in today’s market performance.