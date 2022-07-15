SENSEX & NIFTY gains after 4 day losing streak – STOCK MARKET ROUNDUP (15-07-22)@TECHSTORY

Indian stock markets on Friday halted a 4-day losing streak to post gains amidst recession fears and the falling Indian rupee.

S&P BSE SENSEX gained 344.63 (+0.65%) to close the market at 53,760.78 while NIFTY 50 gained 110.55 points (+0.69%) to close the market at 16,049.20.

SENSEX

The benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange opened trading at 53,637.88 and reached an all-day high of 53,811.37.

18 stocks in SENSEX advanced, while 12 stocks declined on the last day of trading this week.

Top Gainers in Sensex were Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, LT, HDFC, and Nestle India.

Hindustan Unilever stocks gained 71.60 rupees (2.87%) to close trading at 2568.75 along with other Fast Moving Consumer Goods stocks which performed well on Friday.

In Sensex, other FMCG stocks such as Nestle India and ITC also gained on Friday in a general trend of high trading.

Nestle India gained 2.08% to end trading at 18752.30 rupees per share while stocks of Indian Tobacco Company gained 0.93% and closed at 293.45 rupees per share.

In the FMCG index of Bombay Stock Exchange 49 stocks made gains today out of 81 stocks in the index.

Auto stocks also made considerable gains on Friday, as all 15 stocks in S&P BSE AUTO traded in the green. The index gained 649.58 (+2.34%) points to close the market at 28,406.82.

In the auto index, stocks of Minda Industries Ltd (+4.47 %), TVS motors (+4.15 %), Cummins India (+3.43 %), Tata Motors (+2.84 %) and MRF (+2.80 %) were the top 5 gainers.

In Private Bank Index of BSE, DCB Bank. Federal Bank, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank were top gainers while Bandhan Bank and IDFC First bank were top losers.

NIFTY

In the benchmark index of the National Stock Exchange, NIFTY 50, thirty-five stocks closed the market in gains today while fifteen stocks suffered losses.

In similar terms to Sensex, the Nifty 50 also increased points today by the support provided by FMCG and Auto stocks.

Top gainers in the index were Tata Consumer Products Limited, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Tata Motors, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED and Maruti.

The top losers on Friday were Tata Steel, Power grid corporation of India, HCL Tech and Wipro.

The NIFTY AUTO index increased by 246.35 points to close the market at 12,361.65 as 13 stocks out of fifteen traded in green at the end of the day.

Renewed interests of foreign investors to retain Indian stocks, slowing pull-out by FIIs and strong resilience of global markets against negative sentiments helped Indian markets to trade positively today.

Foreign Markets

Asian markets such as Seoul and Tokyo traded in the green today, while Chinese markets of Shanghai and Hong Kong suffered losses.

European markets and markets in the USA are trading in green (as of 11:45 PM IST).