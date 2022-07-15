Xiaomi brings its lineup of Smart Speaker, IR Control and LED Clock Display now in India

Chinese product manufacturer, Xiaomi announced its range of new technology products which includes refreshed new version of the Smart Speaker, IR Control, and LED Clock Display in Indian markets. The brand brought its entire lineup of speakers as a part of the company celebrating its 8-year successful anniversary to entre withing Indian markets.

However, the brand didn’t just settle to launch this new range of products for their users. But, now the company has added up a few more products which include an infrared emitter and even a Clock display with a LED screen. Although, the newly launches speaker which hasn’t got any such fancy name to it will be the newer model to the Mi Smart Speaker which came out for the pricing of Rs. 4,999.

Details we know

Talking more about the speakers, we have two big details we have about the product where it’s been said the new smart speaker will have the capability to control over all the compatible devices which include fans, air conditioners. Controlling such products can be done with the help of IR and voice features.

The Speaker will also have the support of a Google assistant and the management of the product can be done via the Mi Home app. Another upgrade you will find within the speaker is that the speaker will have an LED display as an add-on that actually turns the whole speaker into a table clock as well. For more add-ons, Xiaomi has also added features like ambient mode which can actually help the speaker “adjust brightness automatically” depending on the lighting situation. To all of these, you will also find a DND mode.

Everything else about the speaker is pretty much packed up! The speaker has the ingredients of Google’s Home software through which with the answers like Hey Google or Ok Google commands, the Google Assistant feature will actually fire up.

Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR Control

You also get another variant of the smart speaker which has an add-on of an IR control and can produce or offer a 360-degree surrounding sound, through which can say that the speaker actually supports stereo-based compilation as well. You can also get Chromecast features by embedding Chromecast hardware.

The smart speaker launch got scheduled just after the brand’s smart standing fan 2 and 360-degree Home Security Camera 1080p 2i finally made their way to Indian markets. The standing fan features a minimal design providing a silent working operation. The fan was launched for the price of Rs.6,999, whereas the brand’s Security Camera was launched for the price of Rs. 2,999.

What else is Xiaomi planning for?

Xiaomi is also reportedly planning to bring the CyberDog which is a robot companion.

Also Read: