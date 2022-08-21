Service Program for No Sound Issues on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The servicing programme for Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models that have earpiece-related sound difficulties has been extended as of today.

According to Apple, the programme now covers impacted iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for up to three years from the device’s initial retail sale, as opposed to the prior limit of two years. The one-year extension is valid globally.

After determining that a “very tiny percentage” of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may encounter sound issues due to a component that may fail on the earpiece module, also known as the receiver, Apple announced the service programme in August 2021. The problem may cause the earpiece to stop producing sound during phone calls.

Eligible iPhones will receive free service from Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider following the procedures detailed on Apple’s website.

According to Apple, the programme does not apply to the iPhone 12 small or iPhone 12 Pro Max, which were produced between October 2020 and April 2021.