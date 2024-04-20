This weekend, the Formula 1 circus is making a comeback to China’s Shanghai International Circuit after a five-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The venue has undergone significant changes over the years, much like everywhere else, so this weekend’s events will be different from when F1 cars last raced around the 3.4-mile circuit, particularly in terms of the track’s layout.

Unforeseen Challenges Arise: F1 Drivers Face Uncertainty with Mysterious Black Coating

During their weekly Thursday track walks, Formula One drivers saw an enigmatic, black coating on the pavement. It is said that no one was aware of the black paint used as a top coat, even though the FIA and teams were informed that the track had undergone a complete resurfacing slightly more than a year ago to get ready for this year’s race. Teams are worried about this since they don’t know how the tires will respond to it.

World F1 champion Max Verstappen said to Sky Sports;

“It will be a bit of an unknown. From the trackside, it looks like they have repainted it, rather than resurfaced it. I don’t know what that does to the grip of the track, so that’s something we have to get on top of.”

Other drivers vying for points will undoubtedly be concerned about the track’s performance if Verstappen, who is now leading the title with a 13-point lead over Sergio Perez, is. Daniel Ricciardo of Racing Bulls told the media that performance would be extremely difficult to anticipate in response to the unusual paint.

Ricciardo informed the press;

“It looks like they’ve painted the track or something. They’ve done something to the surface. I don’t know how the track’s going to change, or if it’s going to be the same or super slippery. But maybe that changes the way the tires behave.”

Inconsistent Application of Bitumen Coating Poses Challenge for F1 Teams

The paint might “cause multiple different issues or no issues at all,” according to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who will attempt to better teammate Carlos Sainz. He added that it will be tough to predict. As to the report by Motorsport.com, the paint that is purportedly covering the Chinese Grand Prix is a bitumen surface treatment that is frequently applied to Chinese roads and American ones for waterproofing and sealing. Their research indicates that the inconsistent application of the coating over the track may be more frustrating for F1 drivers and teams than the coating itself.

The material had been applied in certain places, and after the asphalt was treated, more track usage wore it away to varied degrees. According to Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, this indicates that the application isn’t consistent.

Ayao Komatsu told Motorsport.com;