The scarcity of chargers has long been a source of concern for those who are on the fence or skeptical about electric vehicles. However, range anxiety and charger anxiety may soon be history thanks to the sharp increase in fast charger availability that has been observed in the US over the last three months. Data from the US Department of Energy (DOE) on alternative fuelling stations shows that in Q1 2024, close to 600 new rapid EV charging stations were turned on. From the end of last year, that represents a 7.6% gain.

Tesla and the Fast Charger Landscape: Doubling Down on Infrastructure Amidst Challenges

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program made a partial proposal for the leap. Program money is made available to states by the US Department of Transportation so they may install new EV chargers and increase the dependability of already installed ones. Charging station projects must be non-proprietary and use open-access payment mechanisms in order to be eligible for funding from the program. Additionally, the proximity of a station to Federal Highway Administration “alternative fuel corridors,” which are designed to increase accessibility for those driving electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, determines eligibility.

Approximately one out of every four fast chargers on the market today is made by Tesla as well. Even if EV demand has decreased since the epidemic boom, Tesla is aware that the EV industry will benefit from more chargers being available. As it faces a lengthy list of mechanical issues and safety investigations, struggles to develop new products, and fires thousands of staff, chargers are another way that Tesla is trying to maintain its good name.

Beyond the Numbers: Reliability and Uptime Challenges in a Growing Network

According to a Bloomberg Green estimate, the combined effect of these programs is to provide one fast EV recharge station for every fifteen gas stations in the country. This increase indicates a decline in the quantity of “charging deserts,” or places where there are either none at all or very few EV charging stations. Outside of crowded cities, where the building of charging stations is often emphasized, these places have historically presented a concern to electric vehicle users. EVs themselves become more accessible to drivers from diverse locations and lifestyles as charging stations are more widely distributed around the nation.

That being said, this does not guarantee that the new EV chargers will be dependable at all times. EV charging pauses when minor failures occur in local electric networks, which lowers the “charger uptime” at that particular station. Because of the reduction in EV battery capacity caused by severe temperatures, this is especially annoying for drivers. While the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure initiative attempts to increase charger uptime, EV manufacturers and users are using inventive ways of avoiding malfunctioning chargers on their own.

The NEVI EV charger deployment is happening in phases, with states choosing where to place their chargers and even putting them online. Furthermore, the North American Charging Standard is now being adopted by manufacturers. Above all, those chargers must function constantly in order to boost customer confidence.