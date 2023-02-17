Shareholder Group Identifies the Most Overpaid CEOs of 2022

Despite the worst year for the U.S. stock market since the Great Recession, chief executives of companies listed on the S&P 500 index did quite well, with the typical CEO earning $18.8 million in 2022, up 21% from the previous year.

Company boards awarded large grants of stock to incentivize their CEOs to navigate their companies through challenges such as high inflation, supply chain issues, and rising wages. However, a report from investor advocacy group As You Sow listed 100 “overpaid” CEOs who received high compensation despite mixed shareholder returns for their companies.

The report identifies Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Estée Lauder’s Fabrizio Freda, and Penn National Gaming’s Jay Snowden as the top three overpaid CEOs, receiving $246 million, $66 million, and $65.9 million respectively in 2022, despite their companies’ falling stock prices.

The ranking is based on three factors: CEO pay compared to shareholder returns for the year, the percentage of shareholders voting against CEO pay packages, and the ratio of the CEO’s pay compared to median worker compensation at the company.

Some CEOs received high compensation for successfully overseeing mergers and other significant company moves, such as Zaslav, who oversaw the creation of Warner Bros. Discovery in April 2022.

However, more investors and shareholders are opposing CEO compensation, with approximately 24 major U.S. companies rejecting executive pay packages in nonbinding shareholder votes over the past year. This trend is highlighted in the report by As You Sow, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting environmental and social corporate responsibility.

During downturns, investors and employees may increasingly call for top executives to share in the pain. The report was co-authored by Rosanna Landis Weaver, who analyzes executive compensation shareholder proposals.

The recent economic slowdown and poor stock market performance have resulted in a spate of layoffs towards the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, with major companies such as Google, Amazon, and Warner Bros. Discovery letting go of thousands of employees.

In the past month, several corporate boards have announced pay cuts for high-profile CEOs, including Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Tim Cook of Apple, and Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan, to name a few. The pay cuts range from $300,000 to $34 million.

These board votes reflect a growing trend of declining support for executive pay packages. According to ISS Corporate Solutions, as of May 2022, median investor support for these packages had hit its lowest level since 2011 when shareholder votes on executive pay became mandatory due to the Dodd-Frank Act.

The report found that 21 S&P 500 companies failed to secure majority support for their executive pay packages in 2022, up from 16 in 2021, ten in 2020, and seven in 2019.

Moreover, the pay gap between CEOs and their workers has widened in recent years. On average, S&P 500 CEOs earned 324 times more than their median-paid employees in 2021, according to the report. This growing scrutiny of compensation practices is part of a broader economic and political trend.

According to a report, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy earned a total of $212.7 million in compensation in 2021, while the median worker earned $32,855. The pay gap between CEOs and workers has been a growing concern for both the public and investors. Workers are organizing unions and quitting their jobs to find better-paying opportunities.

While investors used to accept that CEOs should be paid based on their performance, they are now questioning the pay gap, especially when the company’s stock price is declining. The growing disconnect between pay and performance over a few years is making shareholders increasingly dissatisfied.

