Stock Market Surges as Retail Investors Flood In with Record $1.5 Billion Daily Inflows

According to a report by research firm VandaTrack, individual investors are buying stocks at a record pace as U.S. equity markets have rallied at the start of 2022. VandaTrack’s data shows that over the last month, retail investors have poured an average of $1.51 billion per day into U.S. stocks, the highest amount ever recorded.

The research firm’s strategists warned that institutional investors remain pessimistic about the stock market, making the retail cohort’s involvement even more critical. VandaTrack noted that the retail sales and job data from January also suggest that consumers have impressive buying power.

The most popular stocks among retail investors in the current year, with Tesla being the clear favorite, receiving inflows of $9.7 billion. This indicates a significant shift in investor sentiment towards the electric vehicle giant, which had a lackluster performance in 2022. However, Tesla’s stock has rebounded in 2023, registering an impressive gain of 74% through Wednesday’s close, making it an attractive investment for retail investors.

In addition to Tesla, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which tracks the performance of the benchmark S&P 500, was the second-most popular investment for retail investors, with inflows of $3.6 billion. This suggests that retail investors are keen to invest in a diversified portfolio that reflects the broader market performance, as evidenced by the 8.2% year-to-date gain in the S&P 500 index.

Other popular stocks among retail investors include Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia, which received inflows of $1.8 billion, $1.7 billion, and $1.4 billion, respectively. These companies’ stocks have also outperformed the broader market, registering gains of 20%, 19.5%, and 55.8% this year.

ARK Innovation ETF growth

The increasing popularity of speculative and lower-priced stocks among retail investors, including those favored by ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood. Although Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF has seen only a modest increase in inflows this year, retail investors have bought underlying stocks from ARK’s family of ETFs, such as Coinbase, Block, and Roku, more rapidly than the firm itself. This trend was also observed earlier in the COVID pandemic.

According to VandaTrack, retail investors are outpacing Cathie Wood and her team in purchases of these names. The outperformance of these favorite stocks can be attributed to the significant capital injection of $18.5 billion by retail investors in 2023. The researchers at VandaTrack note that these stocks are more susceptible to retail flows due to their smaller market cap, and the positive momentum in the equity market could further push retail investors towards more speculative stocks.

Despite the increased popularity of lower-priced stocks, ARK Innovation has registered a gain of 38.3% year-to-date through Wednesday, indicating that high-flying technology stocks remain attractive to investors.

The data suggests that retail investors are taking an active interest in the stock market, seeking to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the volatile market environment. However, it remains to be seen if this trend will continue, and if retail investors’ purchases will influence the direction of the market.