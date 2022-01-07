Shares of GameStop drop as executives remain mum about turnaround plans

A source familiar with the subject claimed on Thursday that GameStop Corp (GME.N) is forming a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and form cryptocurrency partnerships, lifting the video game retailer’s shares by 27 percent in extended trading.

The company is undergoing a makeover, with chairman Ryan Cohen bringing in executives from Amazon.com Inc to focus the company’s attention on e-commerce instead of brick-and-mortar.

GameStop did not respond to a request for comment. The story was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the situation.

According to the WSJ story, the corporation is asking chosen game developers and publishers to put NFTs on its marketplace when it launches later this year.

As a digital asset, NFTs are stored on a blockchain, which is a decentralized transaction ledger. The blockchain acts as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the legitimacy of the NFT and find out who owns it.

According to the WSJ story, the company has employed more than 20 individuals to oversee the unit, which is developing an online hub for buying, selling, and trading NFTs of virtual videogame artifacts like avatar clothing and weaponry.

Last year, it was at the forefront of the “meme” stock trading frenzy, in which retail investors boosted up stocks on Reddit and Robinhood, leading some hedge firms to lose money.

