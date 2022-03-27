‘Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal Hilariously Check Out Ashneer Grover’s Rs 10 Crore Table

At the recent Shark Tank India reunion, sharks Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal poked sly fun at Ashneer Grover’s recent controversy regarding his expensive table that was speculated to have a staggering cost. The sharks met up at Ashneer Grover’s house. Ashneer shared photos from their meet-up, where Aman and Anupam are seen examining the table, wondering what’s so special about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

It was a Shark Tank India reunion as entrepreneurs and ‘sharks’ Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal met Ashneer Grover at his house. The trio wasted no time in poking fun at a recent controversy Ashneer faced when it was claimed that he spent ₹1 crore on a dining table. In a series of pictures Ashneer shared from their meet-up, Aman and Anupam can be seen inspecting the table and wondering what is special about it.

Ashneer shared a picture collage from their meeting on his Instagram on Saturday, with speech bubbles added, in the form of a comic book. “Thanks @boatxaman and @agmittal for a fun Saturday night. It’s amazing how smoothly we pick up from where we left! @sharktank.india,” he wrote alongside the post. All three entrepreneurs were judges – or ‘sharks’ – on the popular reality TV show Shark Tank India, which aired from December to February.

In the pictures, the three are standing in front of Ashneer’s dining table and Aman says in the form of a speech bubble, “Look this is Ashneer bhai’s 10 crore dining table. There must be at least two diamonds here.” To this, Anupam asks him to inspect it thoroughly. But as he finds nothing, Aman brings out Ashneer’s signature line, “Yeh sab dogalapan hai (All this is hypocrisy)”. The three then laugh as Aman says his own trademark line, “Hum bhi bana lenge (We’ll also make one).”

Most Expensive Table War

Recently, Bloomberg published a report based on interviews of over a dozen current and former BharatPe employees, as well as several other people close to the company. As per the report, the couple lives a lavish life.

The report said that Ashneer told several people in his company, previously, that he spent $130,000 (approximately ₹1 crore) on a dining room table. As per the report, Ashneer also upgraded their home for a rented penthouse, renovated another luxury property, and purchased a Porsche.

he report also claimed that Ashneer and Madhuri adopted frugal ways when it came to their professional lives. It quoted BharatPe employees claiming that she had once threatened a colleague with a salary deduction for making printouts at work.