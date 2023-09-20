Excitement is brewing in the world of Apple enthusiasts as iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 have been released to the eager public. These updates bring a plethora of new improvements, particularly within the beloved Shortcuts app feature. Apple has now unveiled a comprehensive document that highlights the exciting new additions and capabilities of the Shortcuts app, allowing users to automate tasks and streamline their digital lives more effectively than ever before.

The Power of the Shortcuts App

Apple defines the Shortcuts app as a “quick way to get one or more tasks done with your apps.” It empowers users to create custom automations that harness the capabilities of native iOS features and seamlessly integrate with third-party apps. With the latest updates of iOS 17, watchOS 10, and the upcoming macOS Sonoma, users can expect an expanded toolkit within the Shortcuts app to enhance their digital experiences.

New Commands with iOS 17 and Beyond: The updates introduce a host of new commands to the Shortcuts app, allowing users to accomplish an even wider range of tasks. Some of the notable additions include:

Transcribe Audio: Convert audio files into text, opening up possibilities for transcription services and note-taking.

Delete Alarms: Remove specific alarms from the Clock app, simplifying alarm management.

Edit Sleep Alarm: Skip or reactivate sleep alarms, providing more control over your sleep schedule.

Open Camera: Launch the Camera app directly into a specific capture mode, such as “Selfie” mode.

Open Collection: Navigate to specific sections within the Photos app, such as “Places,” with ease.

Show Passwords: Access the Passwords section in Settings on iOS or System Settings on macOS, simplifying password management.

End Workout: Conveniently conclude your current workout session on iOS and watchOS.

Scan Document: Capture images and save them directly to the Files app on iOS, streamlining document scanning.

Timer and Stopwatch Actions: A range of actions for managing timers and stopwatches, including starting, pausing, resuming, and canceling timers and stopwatches.

Hotspot and Cellular Plan Controls: Actions for toggling cellular plan settings, setting default lines, managing data roaming, finding cellular plans, and resetting cellular data statistics on iOS.

Time Machine Backup: Start or stop data backups using Time Machine on macOS.

Window and Display Controls: Actions for moving, resizing, finding windows, displays, and apps on macOS.

Enhanced Actions

In addition to these new commands, Apple has improved existing features within the Shortcuts app:

Set Timer: You can now initiate a new timer even if one is already running, making it more flexible.

Find Alarm: Replaces “Get All Alarms” and fetches all alarms or only those that match specific filter criteria, simplifying alarm management.

Set Volume: Adjust either the Media volume or the Ringtone volume as needed.

Health Samples: Now support more data types, including sleep, mood, and appetite changes, for a comprehensive health tracking experience.

Event Attendees for Calendar: Includes a Type attribute to distinguish between people, groups, and rooms in your calendar events.

Get Network Details: Offers more options, such as channel number, hardware MAC address, and rate information.

Take Photo: Enhanced reliability when taking multiple photos in succession, ensuring you capture the moments you want.

For a more detailed look at these enhancements, Apple has provided a dedicated article on its official website.

With the release of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10, Apple continues to empower users to take control of their digital lives through the Shortcuts app. The expanded range of commands and enhanced actions provides users with unprecedented flexibility and convenience in automating tasks and streamlining their daily routines. Whether you’re a productivity enthusiast, a creative content creator, or simply looking to simplify your digital experience, the new and improved Shortcuts app feature is poised to become an invaluable tool in your arsenal. As you explore the possibilities within the Shortcuts app, you’ll find endless ways to make your digital life more efficient and enjoyable.