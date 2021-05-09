Signal has done the one thing no marketer should ever do

Signal, a cross-platform messaging service, is considered to be one of the primary competitors of both WhatsApp, another similar messaging platform, and American technology conglomerate Facebook. The main reason behind some people preferring to use Signal over its counterparts is because it is a privacy-friendly messaging app due to its centralised encryption and the fact that it does not attempt to make monetary gains out of user data.
Recently, in a blog post from their official company website, Signal spoke at length about its attempts to run targeted advertisements on Instagram. However, this was rejected by Facebook. They formed a multi-variant targeted ad designed to show users the personal data that Facebook collects about them and sells access to. Facebook did not agree with this idea.
Besides this information, the blog post also consisted of screenshots of – according to Signal – personally targeted ads that users are not likely to come across on Instagram. It also seemingly includes a screenshot of Signal’s Facebook ad account, which is now deactivated.
This raises several questions, mainly because it is difficult to find out what exactly happened and it looks like Signal is attempting to manipulate the truth. What exactly is Signal trying to imply when it says that Facebook rejected its proposed ads?