A new analysis from the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) reveals a staggering financial blow to the American auto industry, projecting that President Donald Trump’s recently imposed 25% auto tariffs will cost automakers in the U.S. an estimated $108 billion by 2025. The report, published Thursday by the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based think tank, paints a grim picture for the nation’s top automakers, particularly the Detroit Three—Ford Motor, General Motors, and Stellantis.

Detroit Giants Face the Biggest Hit

According to the CAR study, Ford, GM, and Stellantis alone are expected to shoulder approximately $42 billion of the total increased costs. The tariffs, which came into effect on April 3, apply to both imported vehicles and vehicle parts, significantly raising the cost of doing business for companies that rely on global supply chains.

For the Detroit Three, the average tariff on imported parts per U.S.-produced vehicle is estimated at $4,911, which is notably higher than the industry-wide average of $4,239. For fully imported vehicles, the tariff impact rises to $8,641 per unit, closely matching the industry-wide average of $8,722.

Production Shifts and Plant Closures

Automakers have been forced to make significant production changes in response to the financial strain and supply chain disruption. General Motors has increased truck production at its Fort Wayne, Indiana plant, while Stellantis has temporarily halted operations at manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Canada.

These moves have had a ripple effect, directly impacting five U.S. facilities that are part of the interconnected production ecosystem. These adjustments underscore the complex web of dependencies within North American automotive manufacturing, particularly under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Although the USMCA allows automakers to deduct the value of U.S.-made content from tariff calculations, vehicles made in Mexico and Canada are not exempt and face the full brunt of the 25% levy unless they meet specific compliance criteria.

Industry Leaders Raise Alarms

Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents Ford, GM, and Stellantis, called the study a “wake-up call” for policymakers.

“This research demonstrates the significant cost a 25 percent tariff will have on the automotive industry,” said Blunt in a statement. “American automakers remain committed to working with the administration to pursue our shared goal—boosting U.S. automotive production—without imposing unsustainable costs on the industry.”

While GM and Stellantis declined to issue separate comments, both referred inquiries to the trade council’s official statement. Ford has yet to provide a response.

Implications for Consumers and the Broader Market

While automakers scramble to offset costs, consumers may also be caught in the crossfire. Higher production expenses could lead to increased vehicle prices at dealerships across the country, particularly for trucks and SUVs, which dominate the American market.

The study warns that these price hikes, combined with possible job cuts or further plant closures, could dampen domestic auto sales and slow the post-pandemic economic recovery in the industrial sector.

As the debate over protectionism versus free trade continues, the full consequences of Trump’s tariff policies on the auto sector will likely unfold over the coming months. One thing is clear: the road ahead for U.S. automakers just got a lot bumpier.